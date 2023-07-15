BACKSTAGE BABBLE, LANGDON ST. IVES: THE STEAMPUNK MUSICAL!, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.



CHARLES KIRSCH'S BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! FEAT. Judy Kaye & MORE – JULY 17 AT 7:00 PM

Second edition by popular demand! Theater podcast Backstage Babble has been documenting the stories of Broadway since it began in August 2020, featuring over 100 guests who have worked on shows from 1943 all the way up to 2022. Now, to celebrate the second anniversary of the podcast, 54 Below will present a concert emceed by Backstage Babble's 14-year-old host, theater maven Charles Kirsch, featuring some of the performers that have done these comprehensive interviews performing some of their best-known songs. Kirsch will introduce the performers and share brief insights about what it was like interviewing them, and the performers will have priceless stories about the roles they played to enhance the concert into a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for theater history buffs. The entire evening will be accompanied by Broadway's Music Man Michael Lavine, and is sure to be, just like the podcast, a joyous celebration of Broadway and the legends who shaped it.

Featuring Loni Ackerman, Christine Andreas, D'Jamin Bartlett, Jim Brochu, Lori Tan Chinn, Josie de Guzman, Ken Jennings, Judy Kaye, Karen Mason, Michele McConnell, Teri Ralston, Thom Sesma, and Steven Skybell.

“The evening felt like a warm Broadway reunion of old friends getting together and sharing their memories.” -Linda Amiel Burns, Theater Pizzazz

“One hundred twenty episodes and two years later a beautifully produced anniversary celebration arrived at 54 Below with bells on. Kirsch is as well-spoken and gracious on stage as he is without an audience. 54 Below was packed and buzzing.” -Alix Cohen, Woman Around Town

LANGDON ST. IVES: THE STEAMPUNK MUSICAL! IN CONCERT, BY JOSH FREILICH AND John Blaylock, FEAT Krysta Rodriguez AND MORE – JULY 17 AT 9:30 PM

It's a new musical! Josh Freilich and John Blaylock will present songs from their new show, Langdon St. Ives: The Steampunk Musical! Based on the steampunk stories and novels of James P. Blaylock, the show follows scientist and time-travel enthusiast Langdon St. Ives as he faces the nefarious Dr. Ignacia Narbondo and her army of reanimated corpses.

Langdon St. Ives (the character) first appeared in the short story “The Ape Box Affair,” by James P. Blaylock in 1978. Since then, Blaylock has written numerous novels and short stories featuring St. Ives and other eccentric steampunk characters.

Josh Freilich and John Blaylock (James P. Blaylock's son) began writing songs together in 2014 after meeting at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. In 2015, John approached Josh with the idea of the adaptation, and they are now thrilled to be sharing this steampunky ride through Victorian London with 54 Below.

Featuring Nicholous Bailey, Kaylee Bryant, Jordan Goodsell, Diana Huey, Jayson Kerr, Timothy H. Lee, and Krysta Rodriguez.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY: THE MUSIC OF JRB – JULY 18 AT 7:00 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by 2023 Kleban Prize winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), this evening will feature students from our “Rehearsal and Performance – The Music of JRB” class, which focuses on learning, rehearsing, and performing the songs of the incomparable composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown. The set list runs the gamut, with selections from all of his greatest musicals, including Parade, The Last 5 Years, Songs for a New World, The Bridges of Madison County, and more! With musical director Matthew Lowy at the piano.

Featuring Marin Asnes, Mia Bergstrom, Randall Scott Carpenter, Kylie Deeds, Amanda Domb, Jess Kirschner, Riley Klauza, Maddie LaFerr, Jackie Leibowitz, Matthew Morón, Willie Naess, Queade Norah, Isa Rodriguez, Emily Strazzella, Grace Ellis Solomon, and Charlotte Topp.

Actor Therapy, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022, was created as a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC today. For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc.

IN HARMONY: BROADWAY'S BEST HARMONY MOMENTS – JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

We've seen shows full of 11 o'clock numbers. But what about a show packed with the juiciest and tightest harmonies that can be found in musical theatre? From the opening of Songs for a New World to “Sunday,” join us for a night of harmonies and chords that will give you chills. Featuring some of 54's best, along with some new faces, you won't want to miss this.

Produced/directed by Claire McConnell and co-produced by Moana Poyer.

Music directed by James Stryska.

Featuring Gregory Banks, Maureen Doherty, Tyler Donovan McCall, Gabrielle Driese, Haile Ferrier, Mia Cherise Hall, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Sami Kennett, Sage Jepson, Vincent Marcello, Andrew Maroney, Mika Martin, Claire McConnell, Marcus McGee, Jack Oliver Kotanen, Mikayla Petrilla, Moana Poyer, Julia Rhea, Oliver Schilling, Lily Soto, Isabella Stansbury, Tyler Symone, and Marian Del Valle.

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST WITH MUSIC DIRECTOR Ron Abel – JULY 19 – 22 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand after a sold-out 54 Below solo debut! Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They're Playing Our Song) returns in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand-new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program “The Lucy Show.” At fifteen, she became a series regular on “Here's Lucy,” and she later starred in her own series “The Lucie Arnaz Show.” On film, Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier, as well as starring in several made for television movies including Who Killed The Black Dahlia and Down to You. On the stage, Lucie created the role of Kathy in the West Coast Premiere of Vanities at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles before starring as Gittel Mosca in the first national company of Seesaw alongside Tommy Tune. Lucie's Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin. Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago's famed Sarah Siddons award.

54 SINGS Taylor Swift: THE ERAS TOUR – JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

The Eras Tour. The Ticketmaster lawsuit. The re-recordings. The Scooter Braun of it all. If you know what any of these things mean… “You Belong with [Us] Me.” The tour of our “Wildest Dreams” is well underway… if you didn't get tickets (like so many of us didn't), this is your chance to celebrate the artist who so many call “the music industry.” 54 Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is our dream setlist, taking you through her platinum hits, fan favorites, and even some From The Vault. We might even tap into our inner “Mastermind” and switch some of your fave tunes up. You've got a “Blank Space” and we'll write your name! Produced and directed by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio, with music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Lexie DeBlasio, Cayleigh Capaldi, Landry Champlin, Kate Coffey, Morgan Dudley, Lauren Echausse, Sarah Isola, Genevieve Joers, Gabriella Joy, Kristina Leopold, Lily Linaweaver, Maddie Mazzella, Mia McClain, Brenna Patzer, Lorenzo Pipino, Molly Russo, Jenna San Antonio, Elizabeth Smith, Lily Soto, Abigail Tucker, A.D. Weaver, Channing Weir, and Olivia Whitmer.

54 SINGS PHINEAS AND FERB: SUMMER BELONGS TO YOU, FEAT. Mitchell Sink & MORE! – JULY 21 AT 9:30 PM

We know what you're gonna do today! Come see Broadway's Basement turn into Broadway's Backyard as we celebrate the hit songs from everyone's favorite TV show about two step-brothers who have built a rocket, fought a mummy, and climbed the Eiffel Tower. Featuring songs like “Busted,” “Gitchee Gitchee Goo,” and “S.I.M.P. (Squirrels In My Pants),” we are certain that this will be the best night of your summer vacation ever.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music directed by James Stryska. Hosted by Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland.

Featuring Joseph Frederick Allen, Kemari Bryant, Cara Rose DiPietro, Camryn Duckworth, Erin Engleman, Cady Fleet, Max Heitmann, Micaela Lamas, Jessie Levin, Pablo David Laucerica, Andrew Maroney, Marcus McGee, Mitchell Sink, Justine Verheul, Carrie Wagner, and Pierce Wheeler.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 22 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Abigail Carter, Jeremiah Garcia, Ben Jones, Nick Manna, Izzy Marinucci, and more stars to be announced!

& THE PLAYERS: CAST MEMBERS FROM & JULIET – JULY 23 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Get ready amperSTANS because the cast of & Juliet is taking over 54 Below! For one night only, the Players from Broadway's newest smash hit musical are singing their favorite songs in & The Players. This place is about to blow, so grab your tickets for a ROARing night of jams!

Featuring Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Kate Mina Lin, Daniel Maldonado, Ava Noble, Kim Onah (7pm only), Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.