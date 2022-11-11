Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chalfant, Morgan, Winer, and More Will Celebrate The Life Of Susan L. Schulman

Susan L. Schulman passed away on October 18th, 2022, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Chalfant, Morgan, Winer, and More Will Celebrate The Life Of Susan L. Schulman

On Saturrday, 11/12 at 2 PM EST, noted interviewer Richard Skipper will join forces with 15-year-old theater podcaster Charles Kirsch to celebrate the life of one of Broadway's best, veteran press agent Susan L. Schulman.

Susan L. Schulman passed away on October 18th, 2022, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that included her work on such shows as Crazy For You, Dancin', Requiem for a Heavyweight, Company, Follies, Applause, Sly Fox, City of Angels, and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Kirsch and Skipper will be joined by a group of Schulman's clients and friends, including Tony winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Meg Bussert (Brigadoon), author and cabaret producer Deborah Grace Winer, artistic director of the York Theater James Morgan, cabaret singer Anna Bergman, dancer Michael Misita, and theater historian Michael Portantiere.

It will be a beautiful celebration of a lovely person. Make sure to tune into the event at richardskippercelebrates.com, and click on the bell for a reminder. The program will also stay up afterwards for all to enjoy.

Charles Kirsch is the 14-year-old host of the Broadway podcast Backstage Babble (https://cbroadwaypodcast.podbean.com/), which since August 2020 has presented over 120 in-depth interviews with leading figures in the theater industry such as Harvey Fierstein, James Lapine, Chita Rivera, and Joel Grey. Kirsch has also hosted three game night benefits for non-profit organization Dancers Over 40, and his YouTube reunions of Follies and Applause have garnered thousands of viewers. He is a contributor to Encore Magazine and 50 Key Stage Musicals, edited by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew.
Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru.

Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 1000 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Designer David Josef, actor Kevin Ligon , fashion guru George Brescia , actress Adinah Alexander , cabaret entertainer Leslie Orofino, entertainer Karen Mason, actress Mary Callanan, lighting designer and technical director Stuart J. Allyn, actress and singer Sally Darling, documentarian Thomas Quinn, Margery Lowe, screenwriter Cyrus Voris, and legendary entertainer Sarah Dash!. Please visit RichardSkipper.com

