Celebrate Norway's National Day At 54 Below This Week

54 BELOW will present singer Annette Berning, pianist Savannah Bergli and dancer & choreographer Ingeborg Kolstad in a cabaret concert celebrating Norway's national day, May 17th on May 17th 2025 at 9:30pm.

It is a celebration of Norwegians in New York, Norway's musical national treasures and songs you might not even know come from Norway and Norwegian artists. The evening will also feature songs from two new Norwegian musicals, “The Story of Sol” by Gisle Kverndokk and Øystein Wiik and “The Rocky Twins by Astrid Hauge and Tor Ingar Jakobsen. The concert is also celebrating 200 years jubilee. 2025 is the bicentennial of the first organized emigration from Norway to America.

Guest artists for this evening is jazz guitarist Timothy Johnson, singer Jeffrey Kringer and Spoken Word artist Alexandra Laliberte.

This cabaret concert is produced by Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla

MORE ABOUT ARTISTS

Annette Berning is a New York City based actress originally from Norway. She graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy as well as The New School, and has performed on stages around the globe. Annette has played in several films, recent credits including Don't Hang Up, The Night We Met, A Lone Star Love, for which she won Best Actress in a Short Film. Annette has an extensive background in theatre, Broadway credits include: Broadway Rising Stars '17, Off-Broadway credits include: Shadows, The New York City Theatre Festival, Dick Rivington & The Cat, Regional credits include: Once The Musical, NYC credits include: The Bear and The Proposal. Internationally she has performed at the International Chekhov Festival in Moscow, as well as LAND at Moster Amfi in Norway, only to name a few. Annette also won Kurt Weill's Foundation Emerging Talent Award in 2017.

Savannah Bergli is a Norwegian pianist born and raised in Oslo, Norway. She studied Piano at Barratt Due Institute of Music from the age of 7 and went on to study with Inessa Zaretsky in the United States in 2015 at the New School Mannes School of Music where she graduated with a bachelors in Piano Performance. She graduated with a dual degree in Piano Performance and Pedagogy at New York University Steinhardt studying with Eteri Andjaparidze in 2024

Ingeborg Kolstad is a NYC based dancer and choreographer. She is Marymount Manhattan College (BA Dance) graduate and has performance experience from both stage and television. She is currently dancing with Threads of Truth under the artistic direction of Fatima Logan-Alston, and has previously performed works by Angie Pittman, Thryn Saxon, and Alberto Del Saz. Ingeborg recently choreographed and performed in her piece “Styggen på ryggen” at the annual KoDaFe Festival at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater. As an international artist from Norway, she draws inspiration from the culture, climate and traditions of her country when creating and expressing movement.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

