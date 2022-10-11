Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at Joe's Pub with The Skivvies & More

Joe's Pub has announced upcoming shows fom October 18 - November 7. Join The Spooky Celebration With The Fourth Annual Bowery Boys Halloween Ghost Story Live Show, shows From Renee Goust & Epic Players, plus more.

Dana Lyn: A Point on a Slow Curve CD Release



Tuesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM

Bay Area artist Jay DeFeo had one guideline when she began painting The Rose in 1958: to create "an idea that had a center." Her sole focus for eight years, it bloomed into a 12.7 x 8 foot, one foot-thick mixed-media monument, weighing over a ton. Due to its unwieldy proportions and structural fragility, DeFeo was unable to find The Rose a home, and the painting languished in the basement of the San Francisco Institute of Art, entombed and forgotten, for over 25 years. In 1995, six years after DeFeo's death, The Rose was bought and restored by the Whitney Museum and is now regarded as a seminal work of contemporary art. A Point on a Slow Curve is inspired by the creation story of The Rose. Scored for four female voices, violin, clarinet, cello, bassoon, vibraphone, upright bass, and drums, it is presented in eight movements, one for each year that DeFeo worked on The Rose, plus a coda entitled "Removal", inspired by the removal of the painting from DeFeo's apartment. Dana Lyn is an alumni of the Joe's Pub Working Group.

Paul Brill: The Cost of Believing



Tuesday, October 18 at 9:30 PM

Composer/Songwriter/Producer Paul Brill has received three Emmy Award nominations for his film scores and recently won the first-ever Best Music Award from the International Documentary Association. Brill returns to his songwriting roots to present his ambitious new record, The Cost of Believing, in its entirety. Written and recorded in a fevered flash during the past several months, the record features a stellar cast of musicians from around the country. Brill will be joined by a chamber ensemble and a great number of special appearances by friends and collaborators as they celebrate the release of this new collection of songs.

Rubin Kodheli & Fred Sherry



Wednesday, October 19 at 7:00 PM

Cellists Fred Sherry and Rubin Kodheli present a duo concert with music arranged by Fred Sherry of Béla Bartók, JS Bach, and Elliott Carter with improvisations.

Sophia Cleary: It Gets Worse



Wednesday, October 19 at 9:30 PM

Sophia Cleary's It Gets Worse is a triggering-adjacent solo show about the horror of relationships, specifically with oneself. An ex-doula originally hailing from New Jersey as a former goth with a perfect tan, Cleary tells the story of her realization that she is both a comedian and gay, an obviously cursed combination. Musing upon her most formative relationships as a through line, Cleary shepherds her audience through her innermost fantasies of love, revenge, birth, and transcendence. Side effects may include nausea, bisexuality, and self-awareness.

Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall



Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 PM

In this highly-anticipated collaboration, South African vocalist Vuyo Sotashe and American pianist/composer Chris Pattishall come together for an intimate and soulful evening of duets. Mainstays of the NYC music scene over the last decade, Vuyo and Chris have each contributed to a wide range of projects spanning jazz, gospel, theater and film. This work was commissioned by Joe's Pub as part of our New York Voices program. New York Voices is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Jim White

Thursday, October 20 at 9:30 PM

Jim White gets around. When he's not releasing his own critically-acclaimed solo albums, he splits time producing records for other songwriters, exhibiting his visual art in galleries and museums across the US and Europe and publishing award-winning fiction. His sixth solo studio album, Waffles, Triangles & Jesus, is a mind-bending joy ride of sonic influences featuring a bevy of his hometown Athens' roots musicians, plus west coast indie darlings Dead Rock West, and rock and roll maverick Holly Golightly.

Machine Dazzle: Treasure



Friday, October 21 at 7:00 PM

In September of 2019, Machine Dazzle premiered his original show, Treasure, at the Guggenheim Museum as a commission by Works and Process. Treasure was a music theater work with original songs and narrative performed by Machine Dazzle. The three sold out shows also featured a 13-member fashion show, designed by Machine Dazzle. Produced with music director Viva DeConcini, Treasure is a future psyche-sex-adelic synthe rock experience with stories about Machine's mother, their relationship, and the legacy she left to him. At the root, Treasure explores how stories, narratives, and beliefs are enforced and reinforced in the home. Undressing layers of his past to make sense of the present, Treasure features stories told and stitched together through song. Now, after almost three years Treasure is having its very own album release party at Joe's Pub. This performance is presented as part of the Vanguard Residency honoring the memory of Barbara Maier Gustern.

Joseph Keckler



Friday, October 21 at 9:30 PM

Singer, musician, and writer Joseph Keckler is known for his expressive voice, bizarrely heroic operatic arias, and monologues and songs that "dance between comedy, commentary and communion."

EPIC Players: Masquerade Ball - A Neuro-inclusive Cabaret



Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 PM

EPIC Players returns to the stage at Joe's Pub for a one-night only neuro-inclusive event! Bring your best Masquerade attire and join the Ball as our artists and Broadway friends reveal the masks they wear and the ones they hope to shed. Costumes encouraged! This performance will be ASL interpreted.



The Skivvies Photo by Daniel Robinson

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show



Saturday, October 22 at 9:30 PM

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite. Guest performers include: Nick Adams, Alison Fraser, Brenda Braxton, Diana Huey, Taylor Iman Jones, Travis Kent, Amy Hillner Larsen, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rob Morrison, and Marissa Rosen.

Noah Britton's Birthday Celebration w/ Stephin Merrit, Jeffrey Lewis, and Joe Pera

Sunday, October 23 at 7:00 PM

Noah Britton is having a BIG birthday party. Special guests singer-songwriter Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields), Jeffrey Lewis, and comedian Joe Pera will perform short sets.

ROUGH TRADE: Musical in Concert

Sunday, October 23 at 9:30 PM

Legendary Canadian Rock group Rough Trade electrified the 80s and 90s with their political sexual genre-busting lyrics and their outrageous androgynous style. Inducted last year into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for their homo-erotic anthem "High School Confidential," their music was the backdrop for activism, queer coming of age, and the synthesis of pop and politics. This new musical is fueled by the height of their 80s sound and tells the true story of lead singer Carole Pope's brother Howie who was an originating member of ACTUP during the 1980s AIDS Pandemic. With music by Carole Pope, arrangements by fellow 80s rocker Rob Preuss, a book by downtown scene queen Kate Rigg, directed by Robert McQueen, and sung by some of Broadway's brightest stars this concert is an introduction to a bold new musical currently in pre-production.

Her Sound: A New Musical

Monday, October 24 at 9:30 PM

Her Sound is a brand new musical that re-imagines ancient stories of women in a new light: what would their stories really have been? A show of love, sex, injustice and giving voice & power to women in our earliest tales. Her Sound's concept album is currently available everywhere music's streamed and features Krysta Rodriguez, Jeanna de Waal, Alysha Umphress, Eleri Ward, Jo Lampert, L Morgan Lee, Jewelle Blackman, Kerstin Anderson, Krystina Alabado, Kuhoo Verma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Jessie Shelton and many more. This concert will star an impressive slew of these brilliant Broadway artists, making this a holy infernal evening you won't want to miss.

Mingus Big Band

Tuesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The Mingus Big Band celebrates the music of composer/bassist Charles Mingus, who died in 1979. Under the artistic direction of Sue Mingus, this 14-piece band performed Thursday nights from 1991 to 2004 at Fez under Time Cafe in New York City and thereafter maintained weekly performances, including a Mingus Orchestra run at the brand new Joe's Pub."Mingus Mondays" at Jazz Standard brought the original Mingus Dynasty back into the mix and Mingus Mondays became a NYC institution. The Mingus Big Band tours extensively in the United States and abroad, and has a Grammy win and seven nominations among its eleven recordings. The new album in 2022 is titled: The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions.

Meow Meow

Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The show may seem like it's headed off the rails, but this international star always has control. From cabaret's rich history to pop-culture hits, nothing is off limits for the one-of-a-kind, post-post-modern diva Meow Meow. For an unforgettably steamy evening, settle in with a drink and prepare to be hypnotized, inspired, and slightly terrified as "the chanteuse brilliantly embodies a new kind of performance art." (The New Yorker).

Benjamin Scheuer: Elodie's Mountain

Friday, October 28 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 29 at 9:30 PM

Elodie's Mountain is a new solo show from singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator/performer of THE LION (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance). One of the finest songwriters of his generation, Scheuer's work "gets to the heart of the matter" (The New York Times). He also "plays guitar like he invented the instrument" (Los Angeles Times). The recipient of the 2021 Kleban Prize for Lyrics.

Renee Goust: Muertxs

Friday, October 28 at 9:30 PM

Mexican-American singer-songwriter and queer feminist activist Renee Goust presents her new show "Muertxs", where she reframes Mexican Day of the Dead by observing it under the lens of the gun and gender-based violence. Through colorful and varied original compositions inspired by regional Mexican music genres, Renee and surprise special guests will take us on a journey to understanding how "nuestros muertos" (our dead) and "nuestras muertas" (our dead women) have come to embody two very different meanings in today's aching Mexican reality.

Vorhees: Salomé Live Score



Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 PM

Vorhees (Dana Wachs) performs a live score to the 1923 film Salomé, adapted from the Oscar Wilde play from 1891, with costumes inspired by Edwardian illustrator Aubrey Beardsley. Salomé is often called one of the first art films to be made in the United States, and stars Alla Nazimova as the seductress daughter of Herod and Herodias, performing the dance of the seven veils in exchange for the head of John the Baptiste. Vorhees will accompany with an ethereal and tension filled solo score utilizing guitar, synthesizers, samples, and other electro-acoustic sounds.

The Bowery Boys

Sunday, October 30 at 8:30 PM

Monday, October 31 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

They're heeeeeeere! Tom and Greg return to Joe's Pub with their fourth annual Halloween ghost story live show, conjuring the spooky folklore and mysterious urban legends that have famously kept New Yorkers awake at night - from haunted mansions to possessed parks. Following a sold-out run in 2018, 2019, and 2021, they will again retell some of the greatest of these haunted tales with live musical accompaniment by Andrew Austin and a special guest on vocals.

Juan Carmona

Monday, November 7 at 7:00 PM

Recognized as one of the greatest figures of flamenco, guitarist Juan Carmona has collected several international awards (Grand Prix Charles Cros, several nominations for the Latin GRAMMY Awards, Grand Prix Paco de Lucia ...) and tours around the world. With his feet in the land of his ancestors and his head in modernity, Juan Carmona is timeless, elusive, and undeniably flamenco.

JOE'S PUB, a program of the Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.