Cast Announced for 54 SINGS BIG FISH

A Work of Heart Productions (WHP) brings Andrew Lippa's Big Fish to Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, October 4th at 9:30 pm. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward's fantastical stories leave everyone around him spellbound - most of all, his loving wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's bold adventures. Overflowing with heart and humor, Andrew Lippa's masterpiece is full of beautiful music, "Time Stops," "Daffodils," "I Don't Need a Roof," "Closer to Her," and more!

The concert is produced by A Work of Heart Productions, directed by Angelo De Fazio, with music direction by Curtis Reynolds. The cast includes Pablo Barajas (Edward Bloom), Jonathan Miller (Will Bloom), Nicole Lippey (Sandra Bloom), Laura Laureano (The Witch), Marc-Anthony Lewis (Amos), Ally Hern (Josephine Bloom), and Danny Peter Smith (Karl). This concert also features Ally Hern, Nicole Fragala, Christina Freeman, Rebecca Brunelle, Hannah Bonnett, Aja Goes, Tiffany Tatreau, Sierra Naomi, Mairead Hurley, Alexis Aker, Sarah Joy Gukel, Jake Nicholson, Amie LeClair, and Samantha Disney.

Founder and Artistic Director of WHP, Nicole Lippey shares her excitement, "We are honored to be performing Big Fish at Feinstein's/54 Below! After several very successful cabaret shows at 54 Below, we are so thrilled to have the opportunity to perform a concert version of this incredible musical!"

Tickets range from $25 - $60 and can be purchased on the 54 Below Website:

https://54below.com/events/54-sings-big-fish/

A Work of Heart Productions is a Theatre Company founded by Nicole Lippey in 2014. Having performed over 30 shows throughout the New York City, WHP's core mission is to provide various performance opportunities for up and coming theatrical talent throughout NYC. All actors must audition for their roles in each performance. To find out more about A Work of Heart Productions or performances, please visit: www.workofheartproductions.com





