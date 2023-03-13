Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, Faye Telemaco-Beane and more in 54 Below Sings Carrie Underwood on April 2nd at 9:30pm. Whether you know her from season 4 of "American Idol" or from playing "Before He Cheats" loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be "Blown Away" by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood.

Country and Carrie Underwood's music is a guilty pleasure for so many of us (I know you know all the words to "Church Bells") and we think it deserves its moment in the 54 Below sun. Whether you love her insane vocals or just want to scream the words to "Good Girl" in the company of others, this is the place to be. Wear your best "Denim & Rhinestones" and dust off those cowboy boots you thrifted on a whim to get a little "Southbound" with us.

"54 Sings Carrie Underwood" features up-and-coming performers, 54 Below veterans and Carrie Underwood stans alike, including Cara Rose DiPietro (Little Women at the Palace Theatre), Carolina Rial ("The Voice"), Molly Russo (54 Sings Glee), Callie Henrysen (54 Sings Barbie x4!), and SO much more. The show is produced by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio, with music direction by Brian Russell Carey.

54 Sings Carrie Underwood plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 2nd, 2023. There is a $30 - $40 cover charge (10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Cast of "54 Sings Carrie Underwood" feature over a dozen extremely talented performers who have been screaming "Before He Cheats" in the back seat of their mom's car before they knew what cheating meant. Many of which have graced the 54 Below stage before as well as MULTIPLE debuts (which is by far the most exciting and not a moment to be missed). Check out our show info page here for more info on our cast.