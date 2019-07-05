Cabaret Artist/Playwright Bronwyn Rucker Appears At 53 Above, 07/12

Cabaret artist and playwright, Bronwyn Rucker, will appear at 53 Above with My Anita Riff-a poignant memoir of time spent with legendary jazz singer Anita O'Day during her last years-on Friday, July 12 at 6 pm.

My Anita Riff, also written by Rucker, features bassist Ritt Henn, providing the foundation for exploration of Bronwyn's riff on her intersection with O'Day. The show is directed by Aaron Morishita and Jay Rogers.

Rucker has been on the New York cabaret scene since 1980, at the original Duplex on Grove Street, with her one-woman show, Subway Named Desire, directed by Bruce Hopkins. She is known for The Frolics, an open-mic event at various venues and the Backyard Fair at Julius'.

Recent performances include her collaborative play Julius' The Philosophers at St. John's; Storage, co-written with Matt Rydell, at Dixon Place; Midtown Arts Festival with The Radon Daughters, directed by Jason Ellis; and at 53 Above with The Frolics, co-produced with John Philip. Bronwyn's CDs include BrightBlue, The Radon Daughters (with Woody Regan), and Speakeasy (featuring Joe Franklin with Jerry Scott and Saadi Zain) on Original Cast Records and available on Amazon.

For more information and tickets click here

53 Above is located at 318 West 53rd Street New York, NY, 212-757-2323





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You