CORN MO And THE LOVE SHOW Return To The Slipper Room This Month

Apr. 15, 2019  

On the last Monday of every month, two of NYC's most beloved underground acts join forces to bring a monthly, intimate evening of entertainment to the legendary Slipper Room.

Charming troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs, quirky, off-kilter anecdotes, and charisma, framed by The Love Show Dancers' dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises!

Trivia contests entertain with questions charaded by the Love Show Dancers and prizes of insignificant worth! This month, our special guests are Jeff and Buttons!
The theme of this month is a tribute to Spring!

Monday, April 29, 2018
Doors at 7 PM
Show at 8 PM

$15 pre-sale
$20 at the door
$30 pre-sale reserved
Tickets available at:
https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1839164

The Slipper Room
167 Orchard Street
(entrance on Stanton)
New York, NY, 10002
www.slipperroom.com



