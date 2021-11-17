Burman and Wallowitch Winners Announced

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has announced the 2021 winners of the Dottie Burman and John Wallowitch songwriting awards. Each recipient receives $500.

The Burman Award finalists were: Bob Levy and Alyce Finell. The Wallowitich Award finalists were: Alex Goldie Golden and Billy Recce.

The Burman Award Committee-Laura Davis, Bob Diamond, Kim Grogg Marin, Sidney Myer-narrowed the entries down to the three finalists.

The Wallowitch Award Committee- Frank Dain, Betsyann Faiella, Julie Miller, Wendy Russell, Lennie Watts-also narrowed the entries down to the three finalists.

Renowned music director John McDaniel was the Celebrity Judge who selected the winner from the finalists of the Burman Award; Tony nominee, MAC Board of Directors Award winner, and Wallowitch Award winner Joe Iconis was the Celebrity Judge who selected the winner from the finalists for the Wallowitch Award.

The Dottie Burman Award winners are the team of Jeff Thomson & Jordan Mann.

Jeff Thomson and Jordan Mann are winners of the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award and recipients of the Dramatist Guild Fellowship. Their musicals include Trails (winner of the Stage Entertainment Development Award) and the dance/pop adaptation of Darren Stein's cult-classic motion picture, Jawbreaker. Separately, Mr. Thomson (alongside lyricist/book-writer, Jeremy Desmon) has produced the scores to Pump Up the Volume, Nancy Drew, My Little Pony Live, Women of a Certain Age, and The Last Supper. Mr. Mann has produced a son!

The John Wallowitch Award winner is Adam Watcher.

Adam Wachter's varied body of work includes experience as a composer, lyricist, bookwriter, music director, pianist, and educator, and the Hollywood Reporter called him a "breakout star" for his music direction (and quips) on the Disney+ series "Encore!" Adam was the recipient of the 2018 Stiles & Drewe Prize for songwriting, and his original musical Tarrytown won the 2017 San Diego Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical and was a top-ten finalist for the 2019 Richard Rodgers Award. Adam's original song "3 People" was performed by Stephen Colbert, Mandy Patinkin, Anika Noni Rose, and others as a get-out-the-vote anthem in 2020. He composed the ballet "On Lincoln Square", which premiered at the Vail Dance Festival as the choreographic debut of Tiler Peck,and wrote both the score and screenplay for the award-winning short film "Sign", directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger. Adam wrote the song "Feel This Fall" for CBS's Fall 2021 TV season announcement, and he has created music for the series "Wacky Races," "Cheat Sheet for the Voting Booth," "The Battery's Down," and "Submissions Only". His music-directing credits include the New York productions of Old Jews Telling Jokes, Carrie, Unlock'd, and Yank!, as well as shows at regional theaters throughout the U.S., including The Old Globe, Signature Theatre, Barrington Stage, Shakespeare Theatre, Bay Street, Pittsburgh CLO, The Wallis Annenberg, Weston Playhouse, and more. His Broadway keyboard credits include War Paint, Allegiance, Finding Neverland, and The Addams Family, and he has accompanied numerous top performers in concerts all over the world. Adam received a BTA from the University of Michigan (2021 "Emerging Artist" Alumni Award) and an MA from Goldsmiths, University of London, and is currently on the musical theatre faculty of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Visit adamwachter.com to learn more.