Broadways Doreen Montalvo Hosts ONE HEART, ONE CURE Concert

On October 14th at 8 PM award-winning producer Joseph Macchia will present the first annual ONE HEART ONE CURE CONCERT. The evening is dedicated to the memory of his Mom Camille Fuoco. She lost her battle with Stage 4 Breast Cancer on July 31, 2019.

The evening will benefit The National LGBT Cancer Network and The Helen Sawaya Fund. The evening will take place at the Baruch Performing Arts Center in their beautiful Engleman Recital Hall. The all-star show will feature some of the most amazing talent from Broadway and New York Nightlife.

Hosted by Drama Desk Award Winner from Broadways In The Heights and On Your Feet Doreen Montalvo and musical direction by Tracy Stark. Joseph Machia's award-winning brother (2013 Golden Halo Award) and critically-acclaimed Tribute Artist Peter Mac will be co-starring in this one-night-only concert. Additional performers include Adrian Bailey( Smokey Joe's Cafe); Julie Budd, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano; Bernard Dotson(Ragtime and Sweet Smell of Success); Tom Gamblin; Ivan Hernandez(Dear Evan Hanson); Mauricio Martinez(On Your Feet); Brenda O'Brien'(The Lion King): James Brown Orleans(The Lion King); T. Oliver Reid(Hadestown,After Midnight); Jelani Remy(The Lion King,Ain't Too Proud); Margy Seides; Mary Stout(Beauty and The Beast) and additional performers to be announced. Please note performers subject to change.



Tickets are $50 and $75 and can be purchased at www.OneHeartOneCure.com. Doors will open at 7:30 PM Show starting at 8 PM. seating is first come first serve. The Baruch Performing Arts Center, The Engleman Recital Hall is located at 55 Lexington Avenue.





