Broadway Stars Unite In Kindness For KABARET Benefit At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 and Harmonic Proposal Present KABARET: A Night of Song. One Night Celebration Of Life With Stage And Screen Stars.

Grammy Winner Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The View Upstairs) two time Tony nominee Vivian Reed (Bubbling Brown Sugar, Marie Christine), Kyle Post (Kinky Boots) and Jamie Cepero (NBC's Smash) will unite on Tuesday, April 30th at the Green Room 42 for Kabaret: A Night of Song for The Kindness for Karen Foundation. The show will begin at 7PM ET. It will include life affirming ballads, up-tempo showtunes and beloved American standards. Tickets are $20-$60.

Additional guests include Kenneth Gartman (MAC nominated artist), Eric Michael Gillett (Broadway's Sweet Smell of Success, The Frogs, and Kiss Me, Kate-1999 revival), Singer/Songwriter Cassandra Kubinski, and vocal group Harmonic Proposal (Brooke Ferris, Ryan Leeds, Christopher Redding, and Phil Zipkin). Yasuhiko "Yaz" Fukuoka will serve as Music Director. Additional opportunities for giving will be made available at the event.

The Kindness For Karen Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports, and partners with, women affected by lung cancer to maintain their beauty, dignity, and sense of self. Focusing on underserved populations in the Greater New York City area, the Foundation provides education, beauty, and support services to these warrior women battling this disease. For more information, including how to get involved as well as other upcoming events, please visit us at www.kindnessforkaren.org

Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 7:00 PM. The Green Room 42, 570 10th Avenue NY NY. Ticket Information: Https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1009353?performanceid=10403385





