Broadway And Film Communities To Pay Tribute To Ron Simons At Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A gathering of Broadway and film's influential voices, along with family, friends, and colleagues, will come together at Joe's Pub for an intimate tribute honoring Ron Simons, the four-time Tony Award-winning producer. This invitation-only event on Thursday, February 27, 2025, will celebrate Simons' extraordinary contributions to theater, film, and community.

The special evening is produced and directed by Zain Sheikh (VIVA VERDI!), associate produced by Janel C. Scarborough and Kelly Armendariz, and presented in association with Theater Resources Unlimited.

Tony and Emmy-winning actor Joe Morton (Scandal, King Lear, Turn Me Loose) will host the event, guiding audiences through a night of music, performance vignettes and heartfelt speeches.

The tribute will feature performances from artists who brought Simons' groundbreaking productions to life. Cast members from the critically acclaimed Broadway play, Thoughts of a Colored Man will reunite, including Dyllon Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Esau Pritchett, and Tristan "Mack" Wilds.

In a special musical tribute, the legendary Nona Hendryx (Labelle, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee) will take the stage, delivering a performance that embodies Simons' bold and pioneering spirit. D. Woods (For Colored Girls, Danity Kane) will also pay tribute, along with performances from Lyrics from Lockdown and Sugar Hill, highlighting Simons' commitment to elevating Black artistry.

The evening will also feature personal reflections from those who worked closely with Simons. Yvonne Russo, acclaimed filmmaker and producer (VIVA VERDI!, Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae), will speak on Simons' role as an advocate for diversity. Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change, Jelly's Last Jam) will share how his vision transformed Broadway and created opportunities for generations of Black artists.

While the Joe's Pub tribute is a private event, Simons' impact will be publicly recognized the following evening. On Friday, February 28, at 6:45 PM, the Music Box Theatre will dim its marquee lights in his honor-a Broadway tradition reserved for those who have left an indelible mark on the industry.

This symbolic moment allows the public to join in celebrating Ron Simons' extraordinary legacy and in this unique instance serves as a powerful way to mark the conclusion of Black History Month. As the Music Box goes dark in tribute, it will shine an even brighter light on Simons' lifelong dedication to uplifting Black voices, expanding representation, and reshaping the American theater landscape. His work opened doors, created opportunities, and ensured that stories from historically underrepresented communities were not only seen but deeply felt. The marquee dimming serves as a powerful acknowledgment of Simons' life's work.

About Ron Simons

Ron Simons was a trailblazing producer, mentor, and advocate for diversity in entertainment. A four-time Tony Award winner, he was the most decorated African American producer in Tony history. As Founder and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment, he dedicated his career to elevating underrepresented voices on stage and screen.

His Broadway productions include Jitney, Ain't Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man, for colored girls..., Porgy and Bess, and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. He also played a critical role in mentoring the next generation of diverse producers and artists.

Beyond Broadway, Simons' work in film and television was equally groundbreaking, producing award-winning independent films showcased at Sundance, MoMA, and international festivals. His legacy lives on through the artists, productions, and institutions he helped shape.

Private Event - Invitation Only

The tribute at Joe's Pub is private and by invitation only. However, Broadway audiences and the public are invited to honor Ron Simons when the Music Box Theatre dims its marquee lights on Friday, February 28 at 6:45 PM.

Comments