Brittney Mack, Desi Oakley & More Join BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH CAREY

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will present A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series. Two different all-women casts will perform the original arrangements from Mariah Carey's first Christmas album, accompanied by a full band.

Featured in the December 8 show at 7pm and 9:30pm are Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Mia Gerachis (Jersey Boys), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Storm Lever (Summer), Brittney Mack (Six) and Samantha Pauly (Six).

Featured in the December 18 show at 7pm and 9:30pm are Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), Alexa Green (Wicked), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Raena White (The Lion King) and one more exciting performer to be announced.

The concert, on sale today, will give tribute to the songs of Mariah Carey's entire holiday album, Merry Christmas, including "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Silent Night" and "O, Holy Night", as well as a few of her more recent holiday hits. The music will be orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

The Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and most recently Lady Gaga's album Chromatica. On February 28, the series will honor Adele at Sony Hall with a full orchestra. More information about Broadway Sings, as well as the new virtual platform Broadway Sings PARTY!, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit the Broadway Sings website above or head to https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL. Tickets are $39-$79 and there is no food & beverage minimum. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.