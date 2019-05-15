Brittain Ashford, Matt Doyle, and More to Celebrate Judy Garland

The seventh annual "Night Of A Thousand Judys" - the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Sayre - will feature the musical talents of two time Tony Award-nominee Christine Andreas (My Fair Lady, Oklahoma!), Nathan Lee Graham(Zoolander, "LA to Vegas"), Brittain Ashford (The Great Comet of 1812), Matt Doyle (Spring Awakening, The Book of Mormon), Julian Fleisher (New York Public Radio), Molly Pope (Café Caryle, Adelaide Festival), Kat Cunning (HBO's "The Deuce," Company XIV), and Amber Martin(John Cameron Mitchell's The Origin of Love).

The event will take place at Joe's Pub on Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 PM. The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Called "a rambunctious, uproarious, unpredictable all-star concert" by The Wall Street Journal, "Night Of A Thousand Judys" will honor the iconic Judy Garland with special skits, tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer.

The event helps commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the 50th Anniversary of Garland's passing. A VIP post-show reception will follow the performance. The evening is written and hosted by Justin Sayre and directed by Peter James Cook, featuring Lance Horne as music director and Adam Fleming as choreographer. "Night Of A Thousand Judys" is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer.

The show's VIP tickets include an exclusive print of this year's poster created by Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo, the legendary Broadway designer behind the original artwork for the musicals The Lion King, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in Park with George, and more.

Justin comments, "It's been fifty years since we lost Judy and found our voice at the Stonewall riots, but the struggles remain. We're still fighting for visibility and the right to live our authentic truths, and while there seems to be a lot more of us out there, we're still facing a growing opposition. In times like this, I think we need to look at our most vulnerable and make sure they have all they need to fight on. None of us get over the rainbow, unless we all do."

The first six sold-out annual concerts featured the talents of R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux, Cyrille Aimée, and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay and Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Howard McGillin, Daniel Reichard, and Telly Leung; downtown stars Justin Vivian Bond, Bridget Everett, and Lady Rizo; nightlife fixtures Karen Mason, Maude Maggart and Karen Akers; and New York personalities Michael Musto, Austin Scarlett, and Frank DeCaro, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths-assisting nearly 1,400 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered site housing program. AFC's goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives.

"Night Of A Thousand Judys" will take place at Joe's Pub on Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $75 (Regular), $100 (Premium) and $150 (VIP). The $100 seats include the post-show reception with open bar, deluxe gift bag and preferred seating. The $150 includes an exclusive poster signed by the cast and up-front seating, in addition to the post-show reception with open bar and deluxe gift bag. The night of the event, admission to the post-show reception can be purchased for an additional $50. Joe's Pub has a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. For tickets call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. Tickets are on sale now here.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You