Brandon James Gwinn Will Bring FOUR PIANOS to 54 Below

Four Pianos will play Thursday, November 3rd at 9:30pm.

Oct. 06, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Brandon James Gwinn in Four Pianos on Thursday, November 3rd at 9:30pm. Richard Rodgers Award winner and celebrated nightlife pianist Brandon James Gwinn (he/they), flanked by an expanded version of their T-shirt Tuxedo Trio, brings an evening of music to Broadway's Supper Club tributing four of his favorite singing pianists: Blossom Dearie, Frances Faye, Diana Krall, and the fabulous Bobby Short.

Backed by Dan Berkery on drums, Amy Griffiths on sax, Jeff Koch on bass, and Jason Ruiz on percussion and guitar (and practically everything else) the program features Brandon's recreated and reimagined versions of arrangements made famous by the four singing pianists he saloots. The evening is an eclectic array of jazz, popular song and theatre music including works by Rodgers and Hart, Sondheim, Cy Coleman and Caroline Leigh, Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Cole Porter, Gershwin and even The Mamas & The Papas.

Brandon James Gwinn in Four Pianos plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 3rd, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $29-$67.50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT BRANDON JAMES GWINN

BRANDON JAMES GWINN (he/they) is a singing pianist, composer-lyricist and producer lauded "one hell of an entertainer" by the Bistro Awards. He can be found behind pianos all over New York, but most frequently at the famous Marie's Crisis Cafe. His albums BULLIT and NOT TOO LATE are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. He produced and performed on TWO BIRDS & ONE STONE the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. He opened for Trixie on her LiveNation "Now With Moving Parts" Tour and appears in the Netflix documentary, MOVING PARTS. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (Drag Race Season 9) and Pandora Boxx (All Stars 5).

Brandon is the 2021 Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award. He created the horrifying score and soundscape to THE SEANCE MACHINE Off-Broadway (The Tank, Drama League Nomination) He is the composer and co-lyricist of TL;DR. THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX (2021 Richard Rodgers Award, Rhinebeck Writer's Residency & Triple R Residency, UArts Polyphone Festival 2020, O'Neill NMTC Incubator Residency, National Alliance of Musical Theatre New Musicals Festival 33), COTTON CANDY & COCAINE (Theatre C, NAMT Grant), QUEER. PEOPLE. TIME. (Catwalk Residency,, Theo Ubique, Diversionary Theatre, NAMT Grant The Tank). His music and lyrics for MATCHMAKER MATCHMAKER, I'M WILLING TO SETTLE premiered at the American Repertory Theatre and the New York Musical Theatre Festival. He co-wrote songs for The Civilian's Lobby Project musicals before (and based on interviews about) the City Center productions of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD and WORKING. Brandon is also the composer and co-lyricist of SMALL TOWN STORY (NAMT Grant, finalist Richard Rodgers award, Village Originals, World Premiere: American Theatre Group) He has been an artist in residence at Ars Nova and Dramatists Guild Fellow.

His award-winning work with frequent collaborator EllaRose Chary is showcased on the album PLACE & TIME: SONGS BY ELLAROSE CHARY AND BRANDON JAMES GWINN and features performances by Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, Tony Award Nominee Amber Gray, Tony Award Winner Daisy Eagan, Broadway's Telly Leung, Alyhsa Umphress, Troy Iwata and more (available for download and streaming. More info at www.brandonandella.com)

Brandon is a proud voting member of the Recording Academy, the American Federation of Musicians, The Americana Music Association, ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild of America. He is an MFA graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. www.brandonjamesgwinn.com @brandonjamesg

Photo Credit: Chris Ruetten


