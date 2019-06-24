Branden and James Return To Feinstein's/54 Below This August

Branden & James reinvent pop music in classical form with "soaring tenor vocals and dazzling cello" (Robert Windeler, Bistro Awards & NPR music) in All You Need Is Love, on August 5 at 9:30pm. Presenting an evening of heartwarming stories and songs that will make you laugh and cry, the cello and vocal duo play a program with a wide variation of music from Andrea Bocelli, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carole King, Nat King Cole and RENT. Featuring internationally acclaimed guest pianist, Danny Zelibor.

Branden James, known as a Season 8 finalist from "America's Got Talent" and James Clark, featured cellist for Idina Menzel, Olivia Newton John, Shoshana Bean, and Scott Evan Davis have been crisscrossing the globe as a duo performing their popular, homegrown productions of At The Corner of Symphony and Soul, From Bach to Bieber, and The Broadway Covers Project.

In addition to his tenure at The Met, Branden has appeared in concert at Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and Avery Fisher Hall in New York City. He has sung with Los Angeles Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago (Oklahoma and Show Boat), toured with The Twelve Tenors, co-hosted for Afterbuzz TV and has recorded three albums to date. Together they've performed alongside Rita Moreno, Loretta Divine, Sally Struthers, and Pia Toscano.





