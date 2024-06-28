Birdland to Present Tribute to Maurice Hines Featuring Ann Hampton Callaway & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present “A Celebration of Maurice Hines – Tappin’ Thru Life” on Monday, July 29 at 7:00 PM. This concert will honor the life and legacy of show business legend Maurice Hines through his award-winning, autobiographical show “Tappin’ Thru Life.” The original cast, including John Manzari (vocals/tap), Leo Manzari (vocals/tap) and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra will reunite to celebrate Maurice’s remarkable career. Special guests will include Clint Holmes and Ann Hampton Callaway on vocals. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Originally known from his partnership with his brother Gregory, Maurice made his Broadway debut in The Girl in Pink Tights in 1954. Maurice later appeared on Broadway in Eubie!, Bring Back Birdie, Sophisticated Ladies, and Uptown... It's Hot!, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination as “Best Actor in a Musical.” He conceived, choreographed, and directed Hot Feel on Broadway in 2006.



“Tappin’ Thru Life” workshopped at the Majestic Theater at Emerson College in Boston, MA in May 2013, officially opening at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. that November. They went on to have successful runs at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta; the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles; the Cleveland Play House; the Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington, DE; Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in New York City; and the Penn's Landing Playhouse in Philadelphia. The show received several awards and nominations including four 2016 Audelco Awards for “Best Musical Production,” “Outstanding Performance in a Musical, Male” and “Outstanding Choreography” for Maurice Hines, and “Outstanding Director/Musical Production” for Jeff Calhoun; and the 2014 Ovation Awards for “Best Acting Ensemble” and “Best Musical Direction” for Sherrie Maricle.



Cast member John Manzari stated: “His single flame has lit a thousand candles that will continue to shine fiercely with his tradition, with people that will preserve it with dignity, and by doing so, will go forth living their lives in his honor.”



Comments