Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater Announce October Lineup

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this October with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Stacey Kent & Art Hirahara, Amanda Green and Friends, Scott Reeves Jazz Orchestra with Carolyn Leonhart, Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio, Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw and Special Guest Erin Kinsey, Marcello Pellitteri in a Benefit for the Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund, Chad LB Quartet, John Pizzarelli Trio, Jared Schonig Big Band, Karen Oberlin "Bewitched: The Life and Lyrics of Lorenz Hart,' The Django Reinhardt Festival Allstars, and Migiwa Miyajima's Miggy Augmented Orchestra.

Birdland Theater will present Natalie Douglas, Marissa Mulder, Susan Mack, The Dan Block Quartet, Victoria Shaw, Don Braden Quartet, Ann Kittredge, Tony Glausi, Fleur Seule, Christina Bianco, Myriam Phiro, Dominick Farinacci, Klea Blackhurst, Benny Benack Quartet, Sasha Dobson, Larry Fuller Trio, Anais Reno and Emmet Cohen, Vocal Gumbo, Janis Siegel & John DiMartino, and the Moipei Triplets.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

*In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination from all customers, staff, and performers.

Learn more at www.birdlandjazz.com