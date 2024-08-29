Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater September Lineup Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this September with a full slate of nightly performances!



At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Yardbird Big Band, Nicole Zuraitis, Catherine Russell, Quintin Harris Quintet, Bryce Edwards, Eliane Elias, Uptown Jazz Tentet, Karen Mason, Artemis, Jihye Lee, Amanda McBroom, Coltrane Revisited, Adi Yeshaya Big Band, and Bill Russell.



Birdland Theater will present Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration, Composers Concordance Presents: Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Album Release, Geoffrey Keezer Trio, Bill Mays Trio, Cyrille Aimée Duo, Shelly/Berg Tierney Sutton Duo, Senri Oe Trio, Miss Maybell & Her Jazz Age Artistes, Champian Fulton, Phillip Officer, Ted Rosenthal Trio, and “Bouncin with Bud” Bud Powell Birthday Celebration.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Pasquale Grasso Trio, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.

