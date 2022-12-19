Ben Jones To Debut At Chelsea Table + Stage, January 5 And 6

Chelsea Table + Stage presents Ben Jones in I Think I'm in Love at 7 PM on January 5, 2023 and I Think We Should See Other People at 7 PM on January 6, 2023. There is a $30-50 cover charge and a two (2) item minimum required for each ticket holder. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge. Tickets and information are available at www.chelseatableandstage.com.

BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Ben Jones makes his Chelsea Table & Stage debut with his "jaw-dropping" (BroadwayWorld) and 3X BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated solo show, I Think I'm in Love.

With musical direction by legendary Ron Abel, Ben sings songs from Broadway to pop that examine all aspects of love, temptation, infatuation, obsession and heartbreak. Featuring music by Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Waits, Jason Robert Brown and Lerner & Loewe, Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of your favorite songs, old and new, interspersed with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life.

MORE ABOUT I Think We Should See Other People

Ben Jones returns to Chelsea Table & Stage with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life. Serenading audiences with his "extraordinary voice" (Night Life Exchange), Jones appears alongside his music director and collaborator, the legendary Ron Abel.

In this hilarious followup to his "jaw-dropping" (BroadwayWorld) first show, I Think I'm in Love, Ben confronts relationships, breakups, sex and infidelity head-on with his original "puckish sense of humor" and "tongue-in-cheek mixture of comedy and sex" (BroadwayWorld). Featuring songs by Joni Mitchell, Harold Arlen, Bruno Mars, Peter Allen, Stephen Sondheim and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this show is sure to be an evening of "musical talent, humorous storytelling, authentic personality, and energetic positivity" (BroadwayWorld) that you won't want to miss!

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. He has appeared with Rob Kapilow in What Makes It Great? in major venues across the country, celebrating the songs of Lerner & Loewe. Other concert credits include: Carnegie Hall's 2021 Voices of Hope Festival; Lincoln Center's American Songbook series; Broadway By The Year at The Town Hall; Broadway Unplugged at Merkin Hall; and Return to the Forbidden Planet and Your Own Thing with Red Bull Theatre at Symphony Space. Ben appears regularly at some of the most popular venues in New York City, including Birdland and 54 Below. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com.