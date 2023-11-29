Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer And More Will Celebrate Hanukkah At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers on December 11th 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the third year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway's biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You'll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

The 7:00pm and 9:30pm concerts will feature the writing talents of Max Bartos (Sing Street), Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby) and Sheilah Rae (The Belle of Tombstone), Chloe Geller (Write Out Loud winner), Hayley Goldenberg (FAYE: A Musical) and Julia Sonya Koyfman (FAYE: A Musical), Madeline Myers (Double Helix), Andy Roninson (Take A Ten), Oliver Richman, Joshua Turchin (The Perfect Fit, Forbidden Broadway), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night, Love In Hate Nation), Sam Willmott (Bhangra Nation) and Marcus Stevens (Yo, Vikings!).

The performer line-up will feature Noa Anker, Ari Axelrod (Fiddler On The Roof, Milk and Honey), Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical), Tsebiyah Mishael Derry (Sistas The Musical, Rocktopia), Ben Fankhauser (Disney's Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Samantha Hahn (Fiddler on the Roof), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Calvin Knegten (The Pitcher Project, The Rose Tattoo), Lily Lester (Mishegoss Comedy), Samantha Massell (Fiddler On The Roof), Doug Shapiro (Once Upon A Mattress), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Jessica Toltzis (Showtime's “Your Honor”) and Kaila Wooten (Repulsing the Monkey).

The night will again be hosted by theater multi-hyphenate Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project). The concerts are produced by Jen Sandler and have musical supervision by Adam Dorfman.

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, December 11th 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge ($34.50-$70.50 with fees.) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.