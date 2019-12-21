BWW Review: John Bucchino And Amanda McBroom Make SWEET DREAMS AND ROSES at Birdland

In a famed vintage television commercial two people collide and exclaim to one another "You got peanut butter on my chocolate!" and "You got chocolate in my peanut butter!" One may assume that the concept of putting chocolate and peanut butter together was not an unheard-of idea, but until someone actively put the two together, the concept was a treasure hidden from the world at large.

Finally, finally, finally, John Bucchino and Amanda McBroom have joined forces and stepped out onto a stage together. Many within the music industry and the cabaret community have, long, been aware of the close personal friendship between the male and female poet laureates of the songwriting society of the world, and there are those who have wondered when, or even if, there would come a day that Ms. McBroom and Mr. Bucchino would join forces for an on-stage adventure. Both are artists who create music, but they are also artists who perform music, and people who have seen them together in public or at one of Mr. Bucchino's legendary birthday parties have had an opportunity to make note of the palpable chemistry and platonic devotion they share for one another. It seemed a foregone conclusion that they would, eventually, decide to combine their considerable talents and give their individual fan bases that for which they crave: a McBroom/Bucchino show.

Well, December 16th brought the friends and fans of the songwriters supreme that for which they have, long, wished.

SWEET DREAMS AND ROSES is the title of the Bucchino/McBroom show, and anyone familiar with their songwriting careers knows, immediately, to which the title refers. Both writers have extensive catalogs from which to cull their 16 song setlist, but among their most popular songs are most definitely "Sweet Dreams" by Bucchino and "The Rose" by McBroom. Since Grateful Roses would have made little to no sense as a show title, Sweet Dreams and Roses was the natural choice - and the title really tells an audience member all they need to know because both prolific creators have spent their careers giving the world a garden of musical delights in the songs that singers dream of singing. Many of those songs are featured in Sweet Dreams and Roses, from Amanda's "Putting Things Away" to John's "On My Bedside Table" to say nothing of the pure joy of hearing McBroom's voice wrapped around the gorgeous self-penned "The Portrait" and her comrade's famed "Grateful." And even though the music on December 16th was of the highest quality, the true work of art on display was the dedication between two friends.

Listening to the stories that Amanda and John tell about how they met, what two decades of friendship looks like to them, and what they each think of the others' work is a lesson in using all the parts of oneself when investing in a friendship. Everyone knows how personally songwriters take their craft, and when one songwriter praises the work of another, falseness is not possible: the praise must come from a place of absolute honesty. Standing center stage with a microphone at her disposal and a spotlight on her face, McBroom's respect for Bucchino comes across as she recounts the emotional gamut from not wanting to listen to the cassette the unknown writer sent her, to having to pull over her car, overwhelmed by what she heard on that cassette. Behind the piano for the whole night, Bucchino's facial expression while looking at Ms. McBroom was never anything less than ardent adoration. To observe them together in this most vulnerable of places, on a stage, in a completely sold-out performance, in one of cabaret's biggest showrooms, bright lights on them as they shared this personal connection is, indeed, the sweet dream of their audiences' desire -- apart they are each adorable. Together they are irresistible.

And the music, oh the music.

Ms. McBroom took on the lion's share of the vocals during Sweet Dreams and Roses, while Mr. Bucchino provided exemplary piano accompaniment. From time to time John would perform one of his own songs, usually, something of so personal a nature that it absolutely had to be John singing it, and the twosome dueted on their opening number, Bucchino's "That Smile" but for the most part, it was John's contented position to speak when he had something to say, to play what he was born to play, and to leave the vocalizing to the honey-voiced McBroom, one of the industry's great interpreters of rich musical storytelling. It's a perfect pairing, with Bucchino's magic fingers deftly flying over the 88s in that way Bucchino way and McBroom's insistence on complete and utter immersion into the story inside of the song -- each artist bringing that which is most uniquely them to the evening of entertainment is what kept the audience sighing, swooning, clapping and cheering for over an hour. Bucchino's inability to be anything but honest, describing, openly, the heartbreaks that lead to various of his songs, is a strength for which many hope, but which often eludes them. McBroom's ability to turn the audience into a room full of empaths who can feel every mood, every emotion, every occurrence in the song, to the deepest place in their heart, is a talent for which many strive, but which often evades them. They are simply two of the best - two of the best songwriters, two of the best performers, two of the best friends.

And together they have made one of the best shows.

SWEET DREAMS AND ROSES was a one-night-only performance at Birdland but, given the response, McBroom and Bucchino will surely be announcing more dates of the show. The moment that John and Amanda have made arrangements for future shows, Broadwayworld will bring readers that news.

