BWW Previews: Linda Lavin Meets Jim Caruso On May 8th To Discuss Her New Album LOVE NOTES

On Friday, May 8, Tony Award-winning singer/actress Linda Lavin will celebrate the release of her new solo album, "Love Notes," with a virtual "Meet & Greet" on BroadwayWorld.com and Jim Caruso's YouTube Channel.

The show will be hosted by Jim Caruso, a longtime friend and collaborator of Ms. Lavin, who promises to dish the dirt about her storied theatrical and television career and take questions from the live comment feed. The album's musical director/producer Billy Stritch will also be part of the conversation, giving color commentary on production and musical choices. (The duo has been performing weekly Facebook Live concerts during the coronavirus shutdown, as they happen to live in the same New York City apartment building.)

The virtual "Meet & Greet" will be produced by Ruby Locknar.

"Love Notes," recently released on Club44 Records and distributed by Provident/Sony, features Lavin, accompanied by pianist/singer Billy Stritch and a band that includes Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Jeff Barone on guitar, and Daniel Glass on drums. Stritch produced the album with Wayne Haun serving as executive producer for the Club44 Records. It is available for purchase at barnesandnoble.com, Target.com and Amazon.com and available for streaming at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and anywhere music is available.

Read Broadwayworld's review of Love Notes HERE

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics, and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award-nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince, and received stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include The New Century (Drama Desk Award), Other Desert Cities (LCT), and Too Much Sun (Vineyard Theatre). She is a two-time Golden Globe-winner and Emmy nominee for her role as Alice on the nine-year hit TV series "Alice" on CBS, and she co-starred with Sean Hayes in the NBC Series "Sean Saves the World." Linda recently guest-starred on "Mom," "The Good Wife," and "Madam Secretary." She featured as a series regular on the CBS sitcom "9JKL" opposite Mark Feuerstein and Elliot Gould, and was most recently seen on the series "Brockmire" and "The Santa Clarita Diet." Her recent feature films include A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody, How to Be a Latin Lover opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, and the upcoming Naked Singularity with John Boyega and Bill Skarsgaard. She also appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's The Intern.

Linda was born in Portland, Maine, and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary, which recently conferred on her an honorary doctor of arts degree where she endows a theater program. She performs her concert act with her music director Billy Stritch. Possibilities, their debut album of jazz standards and show tunes, was released in 2011.

Club44 Records, based in the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee, is an independent label that specializes in the cabaret, Broadway, and jazz genres, as well as the preservation of the American Songbook. Their premiere studio release, Christmas at Birdland, debuted on October 18, 2019, and features award-winning artists Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, and Klea Blackhurst. The label's sophomore release is Les Misérables Symphonic Highlights, arranged, orchestrated, and conducted by David T. Clydesdale and Les Misérables National Tour director and conductor, Brian Eads.

Club44 Records also serves as the creative home of many other singers, instrumentalists, and writers. All releases are distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution. www.club44records.com