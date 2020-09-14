BWW Previews: Dawn Derow Presents BACKYARD TROUBADOURS Concert October 3rd

Music by the artists that made this musical shrine shine.

Award winning singer Dawn Derow has been performing live shows for her many fans, in a variety of venues, for a few weeks now, and things are going so well that she has announced a new show, and this time she's brought some friends.

Derow will be playing in BACKYARD TROUBADOURS alongside Lauren Fox, Peter Calo, Jeff Eyrich, and Tobb Isler (the full title of the show is BACKYARD TROUBADOURS: PERFORMING THE MUSIC BY THE ARTISTS THAT MADE THIS MUSICAL SHRINE SHINE). The five musical artists will present their show on Saturday, October 3rd from 3 pm to 5 pm - the lawn opens for seating at 2 pm. The location for the concert is, in Ms. Derow's words, "...a lovely large and open back yard in North Salem, NY - Dingle Ridge Road, just off Route 84 and 684." Backyard Troubadours will feature music by The Eagles, Carly Simon, Jimmy Webb, Van Morrison, Linda Ronstadt, Elton John, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Bruce Springsteen, Time Hardin, Metallica, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and many more.

In order to keep the music event Coronavirus safe, the concert is being performed outdoors with social distancing. Chairs will be provided but guests are strongly suggested to bring a blanket, pack a lunch, and make the outing into a good old fashioned picnic. To lend to the picnic atmosphere, bottled water and wine will be available on-site and guests are welcome to BYOB. Tickets are required to enter, with a suggested ticket price of $35.00 and because there is limited capacity due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, reservations are being taken at this time.

To make a reservation simply email dawnderow@yahoo.com

BACKYARD TROUBADOURS

‪Saturday, Oct 3rd ‬

‪3:00pm - 5:00pm‬

Lawn Opens ‪at 2:00‬

Visit the Dawn Derow website HERE

Visit the Dawn Derow Youtube channel HERE

Photo by Michael Lee Stever

