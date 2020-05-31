BWW Previews: Constantine Maroulis To Perform In Online Telethon on Sunday, May 31st at 8:00 pm

Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis has been prolific in his online activity since beginning quarantine, putting out at-home creations including music-videos and inspirational Facebook stories to keep up the spirits of family, friends, and fans, especially in the quest to keep prayers and good wishes filling the air for his friend Nick Cordero, who has been hospitalized and fighting COVID-19 for over a month. Tonight, Maroulis joins lifestyle TV program HIP New Jersey and the New Jersey News 12 to produce a virtual reality telethon designed to raise funding for the NJ Pandemic Relief fund. The telethon will play at 8 pm EST on the News 12 Facebook page.



Maroulis, who holds a producing credit for the Spring Awakening revival (one of his two Tony nominations, the other being an acting nod for "Rock of Ages") immediately went into action, reaching out to his personal friends to line up talent for the event. Expected stars for the hour-long special include Kimberley Lock (American Idol and Dr. and the Diva), Jim Babjack (The Smithereens), Williams Honor, Melissa Gorga (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Bobbi Brown, Daniel Jones and Danny Dimes of the New York Giants, David Burke, Golden Tate, Vic DiBitetto, Vincent Curatola (The Sopranos), George Oliphant, Dave Bryan of Broadway's new musical "Diana" and Maroulis himself. Constantine will be performing a number from his new album "Until I'm Wanted" which has a release date of July 10th. Other musical performances can be expected from Garden State Radio, The Happy Frits, The Benjamins, The Nerds, Robin DiLauri, Marco Benevento, Samantha Blossey, and Eliza Neals.

Maroulis has been working closely with Maria Falzo and Lisa Marie Latino, creators of HIP NJ to put together an event that will inspire fans to keep fighting to flatten the curve of coronavirus and raise money for those in need. With the death toll of his home state over eleven thousand, the force of nature simply couldn't stand by without doing something, so the industrious idol put his talent where his mouth is, knowing his fans and those of the artists he and HIP NJ have lined up will tune in and contribute, where it is possible.

Maroulis, who is quarantined at home with his 9-year-old daughter, last performed at the legendary jazz club Birdland (one of his artistic homes away from home) just days before New York City went into lockdown. During the quarantine, he has been homeschooling not only his own child but teaching master classes to young people online, as well as continuing to produce art in various formats, staying active and leading by example, just as he is doing with tonight's telethon.

One might say Constantine Maroulis has been a rock for people of ages.

See the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund Telethon on Sunday, May 31st at 8:00 pm EST at the Facebook Page of News 12 New Jersey HERE

Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories