BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Eight

Today's Pandemic Playlist is another day about the Women and the Men who make the cabaret stages of New York City and the world (if the world is lucky enough to get them) by bringing their unique brand of humanity and artistry to their acts. Each of the boys and girls is something to write home about, and when the clubs are open for business again, one hopes they are among the first acts out of the gate because they are all worth checking out. Today you can check them out in the links provided below. Have fun!

1. Sam Harris has been a star his entire life. Since he started singing publicly it has been one gig after another - concerts, television, Broadway, off-Broadway, nightclubs, records, he has done it all, and always with his own inimitable style. A master storyteller adored by many, HERE is one of the best examples of his gift. Find Sam Harris online HERE

2. Jessica Vosk has become a very big deal in just five years of working on Broadway. From her first appearance in The Bridges of Madison County to her electrifying work in Wicked, Ms. Vosk has proven she has what it takes to be an actress on the stage and a star off the stage. Well known for her public appearances in group shows and her own cabarets, everything Ms. Vosk touches seems to be gold. Here, at Joe's Pub, you can see how FIERCE Jessica Vosk is and decide for yourself. Delight in Jessica's charms and buy her CD at her WEBSITE

3. Jack Scott has played Broadway and regional theater in Newsies and has spent his time in New York since leaving the show wowing nightclub audiences who catch him in group shows. A company member of the much-praised THE GREEN ROOM 42 helmed An Evening With... Series, Mr. Scott brings a tidal wave of talent and charm to each performance. With musical storytelling skills like his, Mr. Scott should be mounting his own solo show - this writer predicts he would be a sell-out each time. THIS is the delightful Jack Scott in action at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW. Jack Scott has an Instagram page @jackjackscott

4. Miss. Avery Sommers has been around, and she would be the first to tell you - in one of her shows! Ms. Sommers brings all the parts of herself to the cabaret acts she does, with an unabashed display of personality and an overwhelming well of talent, telling hilarious and touching stories about her life, her life in show business, and the lessons she has learned along the way... to say nothing of the lessons she is here to teach today. See Avery Sommers raise her voice in SONG at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW. Visit the website for Miss. Sommers HERE

5. Jeff Harnar is a true cabaret star. One of the lucky ones, Mr. Harnar, early in his life and career, found his voice and embraced it. He has never wavered, knowing he who is and what he is about, and it has been a recipe for success ever since. With changing times, Mr. Harnar found himself opening up to audiences and his art opening up to the heavens, and the result was that he became an even bigger STAR than ever, playing several rooms around NYC, from BIRDLAND to THE Laurie Beechman. Jeff Harnar has a website HERE

6. Beth Leavel is beloved by all. It is not possible to be in a room watching her and not fall in love with her, no matter what character she is playing on the theatrical stage. Fortunately for all, Ms. Leavel is happy to bring to the nightclub stages the greatest character in her life, herself, and that is where the most Leavel Love comes in life. Because THIS woman is a real character, a real mensch, and a real DIVA and FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW audiences can't get enough of her.

7. Eric Michael Gillett is a cabaret champion. With years under his belt as a renowned circus ringmaster, Gillett went into cabaret and has never left, all the while working as an actor in film and television. His work as a solo artist has always been rock solid and his 2019 solo show at THE Laurie Beechman THEATRE proved he's still got it. When he isn't on stage performing, he's in front of the stage directing, and somehow he still finds time to teach voice to devoted students who cannot sing his praises enough. See this CLASSIC cabaret artist in action doing a pop song (surprise!) instead of a standard. Eric Michael Gillett has a website

8. Monica Ramey with Beegie Adair have a brilliant work relationship and a healthy respect for one another. Ms. Adair at the piano and Ms. Ramey at the microphone, these two strong and powerful women always create music that is intricate, expressive and LOVELY, whether they are working in Nashville, at BIRDLAND in New York or any of the other many cities they play regularly (with bass player Roger Spencer). Their take on standards and classics pays homage to the way the songs were once done while adding intricacies that make their versions fresh and new. Theirs is a dream partnership. Websites for MONICA and BEEGIE (

9. Juan Pablo Di Pace is everything a nightclub performer should be. Brimming with musicality in his singing and his dancing, di Pace has a deep-seated desire to connect to his audience while entertaining. Full of star quality, di Pace has mastered his comic timing, explored how to open up, and he isn't afraid, either of telling the truth or busting a move. Here is JPDP's STUNNING performance at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW of a haunting rock song everyone knows, but his energetic uptempos are equally thrilling and worth seeking out. Find Juan Pablo online HERE

10. Amy Jo Jackson is a cabaret artist. An actress with a lot of work on her resume and on her roster, Ms. Jackson has a special affinity for cabaret stages like The Duplex. She has had the great good fortune to tap into a part of herself that gives her permission to be exactly who she is and do precisely what she wants, making her an artist that cabaret directors and audiences want, as often as they can get it. With writing, singing and acting talents like this, and a quest to be a true ORIGINAL, Amy Jo Jackson is an indispensable member of the cabaret community. HERE is Amy Jo online

Please tune in tomorrow for a very special Pandemic Playlist. In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe, stay kind.

NamaSTE

Photos by Stephen Mosher except for Amy Jo Jackson, by Bobby Patrick.





