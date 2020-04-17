BWW Feature: Nicolas King, Scott Evan Davis and James Clark Join List of Artists Creating Virtual Music Videos

When something appears in the Facebook newsfeed repeatedly in a short period of time it is difficult to not ask oneself what the story is. Four times the icon photo (or a portion thereof) appeared and each time with a different message, the two standouts being from Misters Davis and King.

Nicolas King: I have been wanting to work with Scott Evan Davis for a very long time, and I'm thrilled this forced time off has finally brought us together, with a song that means a great deal to me.

Scott Evan Davis: I have wanted to work with Nicolas King for a very long time and I'm so happy to finally have a chance to. I just love his voice and his spirit. I asked James Clark to play cello because he is honestly the most talented cellist I've ever known and has been my friend for years, ever since we did Picture Perfect in Australia.

Willem Butler edited it together and presto! A new collaboration.

I realized that if I don't stay creative through this, I'll probably not do too well.

So, here is If We Say Goodbye, with a stunning arrangement by David Snyder.

I was going to do a concert in June, but oh well....I'll do this.

Both gentlemen significant artists from the music industry and the song a work of art previously recorded by Liz Callaway, the chances that something special was happening during the imposed hiatus from social gatherings, this writer clicked on the link to watch the music video HERE and can heartily suggest that the investment of four minutes spent watching the video (or more, if you play it over a few times the way I did) is a good use of one's time.

Mr. Davis, a songwriter of note whose music is performed in countries around the world, has a CD of his songs titled Cautiously Optimistic, where one can hear the Callaway recording of If We Say Goodbye. Cautiously Optimistic and Davis' second CD, Next, are available on iTunes and Amazon or at his WEBSITE.

Mr. King is a popular singer on the cabaret/concert series whose Facebook Live concerts with the iconic Mike Renzi have been widely attended and praised. King has a number of CDs available on iTunes and Amazon. Nicolas King also has a WEBSITE

James Clark is an Australia-based cellist that Mr. Davis says (as noted above) is the most talented he has ever known. Mr. Clark can be found on his Facebook PAGE





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories