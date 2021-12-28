BWW Feature: New Year's Eve In The Cabarets and Clubs: Six Options for December 31, 2021

Frank Loesser once asked the question, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and the world has been singing that one sentence for seventy-four years. The classic composition has become a staple in the cabaret, club and concert industry; many have sung it and everyone has a favorite version (this writer favors recordings of the tune by Mary Cleere Haran and Nancy Wilson) but most of the time, it's just a friend stopping you on the street or in the market to sing the song title in an effort to find out what your plans are on December 31st. This year there are some issues that have caused some clubs to call off their NYE plans, so Broadway World Cabaret sent out a flare, asking who was in, who was around, and what would be happening as Manhattan makes the happy (we need a little happy) transition out of 2021 and into 2022. So if you are feeling like a night in on New Year's isn't in the cards for you, we can recommend these events happening around town this year.

Working our way uptown from downtown, NYE options for Friday night include:

THE DUPLEX: This iconic West Village cabaret room will present back-to-back performances of A VERY NATALIE NEW YEAR at 7:30 pm and 10:45 pm. This Natalie Douglas tradition is one that fans and Duplex regulars have come to rely on, and with the fabulous new decor of the cabaret room at The Duplex, this year's New Year's Eve promises to be one for the record books. With her Musical Director, marvelous Mark Hartman, Douglas has planned two completely different programs of music (perfect for people who want to show up early and stay all night), including some "special" requests. Douglas and Hartman don't just know how to put on a show, they are festive party-givers, and The Duplex is famous for the quality of their partying. Tickets for the early show are $66.00 and for the late show they are $99.00; both shows have an additional 2-drink minimum and a complimentary champagne toast.

PANGEA: The hip-yet-homey downtown club where the Alt. Cabaret movement started is going full-on vaudeville this year, with cabaret maven Sidney Myer presenting SIDNEY'S BACK AT PANGEA SPECIAL NEW YEAR'S EVE EDITION. The comedy monologuist and musical storyteller will bring his personal brand of sophistication and quirky humor to his show celebrating the festive occasion, a show that recently played four sold-out weeks at the club. Freshened up for the evening's special audience, this edition of Sidney's Back will feature guest star Gretchen Reinhagen, well-known and well-loved cabaret comedienne and belter. Together, the duo will be entertaining Pangea guests starting at 10:30 pm. Myer and Reinhagen's Musical Director for the evening will be the formidable Miss Tracy Stark. Show prices are $50 (a bargain, in the opinion of this writer) and the food & drink minimum is $75 (I can, personally, vouch for the chef at the establishment - the food is excellent). There will be a special a-la-carte menu available. The cozy and intimate cabaret room will open for seating at 9:40 pm for the 10:30 performance.

PLEASE NOTE: An early performance of Sidney's Back was scheduled and advertised but has been canceled. The only New Year's Eve performance of Sidney's Back will be the 10:30 performance.

THE GREEN ROOM 42: The chic and trendy Midtown West club just moments away from Times Square (close enough to feel the energy, far away enough to avoid the crowds, and easily accessible by the MTA blue line or by car) is hosting an all-night party. PARTY LKE IT'S 2022, on their heated rooftop. Guests can enjoy the luxury of the indoor party and the views of Manhattan from the terrace, while DJ PENNYWILD keeps the party vibe high-octane with musical stylings from many different musical genres. The immersive evening will feature all your party needs with great food, a four-hour premium open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, a midnight champagne toast, a space for lounging, a floor for dancing, the indoor/outdoor aspect, Manhattan skylines, and party favors. There are VIP packages available that include reserved seating for six that includes champagne by the bottle and cupcakes for snacking, or tables for two with a special view, champagne by the bottle and chocolate-dipped strawberries - both packages feature the all-important front-of-the-line club access. The party lasts from 8 pm to 1 am, DJ PENNYWILD plays from 9 pm to 1 am, and the twenty-one plus guests are given the challenge of arriving in their best festive cocktail attire. Pricing for the event starts at $139.00 (Gen. Adm.) and goes up to $1500.00 (VIP table for six).

BIRDLAND: It is possible to use the word legend too much, but not here. Birdland is, indeed, a legendary jazz club and the venue and its patrons are lucky to have, every year, the opportunity to see the legendary Marilyn Maye live on New Year's Eve. Marilyn Maye will play the Midtown Manhattan club December 29th through January 2nd, with her annual show MARILYN MAYE NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA! ringing in the New Year. Inarguably the greatest cabaret artist working in the club and concert circuit today, Marilyn Maye repeatedly sells out shows around the world by appealing to audiences interested in jazz, Broadway, cabaret, even pop music: her concerts are always thrilling. With comfortable seating and food for which Birdland has developed a sturdy reputation - not to mention the pleasure of seeing Birdland owner Gianni Valenti and the Face of Birdland, Jim Caruso - a New Year's Eve at Birdland will be a welcoming and warm occasion. There is different pricing for the run of shows at Birdland but for New Year's Eve this is the intel provided: 12/31, 8:00 & 11:00 PM: Tiered Seating $75-150 tables / $75 bar + $20 food/drink minimum.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW: The Supper Club known as Broadway's Living Room will present two different shows on New Year's Eve - one for the early set, and one for the Midnight crew. The 7 pm offering is an annual performance by the iconic actor and writer Charles Busch. Mr. Busch appears as himself for this show, and not one of his famous Leading Ladies, alongside his Musical Director Tom Judson, and with his friend, comedienne Ashley Austin Morris. Busch is an award-winning cabaret artist known for his unique and personal touch in all of his storytelling, be it musical or spoken word. For NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH CHARLES BUSCH AND FRIENDS there is seating available in prices ranging from $90.00 to $155.00; there is a $45.00 food and beverage minimum. Having enjoyed the 54 Below menu for the Diamond Series, this strict vegan can tell you: their chef knows that they are doing.

The Late Show at Feinstein's will be NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH BETH LEAVEL and the 54 Below website encourages guests to, "Say goodbye and good riddance to 2021" and Beth Leavel is sure to make the party a fun one. The Tony Award recipient is well-known for the exuberance and excitement she brings to the stage when performing one of her club acts. With Ms. Level leading the way to the New Year, the audience is guaranteed a great time. Pricing for the 11 pm show ranges from $130.00 to $200.00 and the food minimum is a $95.00 charge for a prix fixe menu that offers festive seasonal favorites, and a midnight champagne toast. Guest should note that that price does not include beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dear Broadway World Cabaret readers, whichever of these fine venues you choose to patronize this year, if you should choose a party in a disco, if you prefer to celebrate at home, if you are one of the heroes of society who will be working on New Year's Eve, our team would like to wish a fine, safe, happy, and healthy transition into the year 2022. Party safely on Friday night and get home to your families in one piece. Here's to happier times ahead.