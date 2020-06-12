BWW Feature: Elizabeth Ward Land Releases Quarantine Music Video Of STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE In Broadway World Exclusive

Just before the city of New York went into quarantine Elizabeth Ward Land accepted a Bistro Award for her Linda Ronstadt tribute show "Still Within The Sound of My Voice," giving one of the most touching speeches of the evening. Now, Elizabeth and the "Still Within" team has released their first Pandemic Project - a remotely recorded version of the show's finale. The video that features Catherine Porter and Joel Waggoner on vocals, Andrew David Sotomayor on piano, Jordan Jancz on bass, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Arei Sekiguchi on drums spotlights Mr. Sotomayor's arrangement of the title song, a classic by Jimmy Webb. Keeping it in the family, the vocal arrangement is by Mr. Waggoner and the video was created and edited by Mr. Sotomayor.

Ms. Land offers that "It's been such a challenging time. I've been inspired watching all the fabulous content put out by so many of my colleagues these past weeks. I was so excited when I reached out to my team, and each of them agreed to add their voice and their talents to the collective movement. The song itself seems perfectly suited for the moment, and it was so rewarding to pause for a bit during all the craziness and create this."

Still Within The Sound Of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt premiered at The Green Room 42 under the direction of Alan Muraoka. Encouraged by TGR42 manager and booker, along with overwhelming word of mouth, Land and co. brought the show back for an additional three performances, each time playing to sold-out houses.

"It's been an amazing ride - every single thing fell into place to help the show take off," Land has said. " I assembled a team of geniuses and had a nurturing home at The Green Room 42 and great support from the Bistro Awards family - I feel so lucky. I'll admit, the pandemic has certainly cast a big pall over every area of the live entertainment business, but I'm an optimist. I just know we'll be back and better than ever. In the meantime, we are working on another video of a song from our show-one that we all loved but eventually cut, FEELS LIKE HOME. I'm determined to find new ways to adapt and create. And wait."

Mr. Muraoka has offered the information that this video of EWL's title tune will be followed up with a second creation in the coming weeks. Not only will Broadway World Cabaret be honored to bring that video to fans of Ms. Land and of her show, Elizabeth has agreed to do an interview for Broadway World Cabaret in the upcoming days.

Read Bobby Patrick's review of Still Within The Sound Of My Voice HERE

Learn more about this amazing show by visiting the website HERE

Elizabeth Ward Land is known for her versatility across the entertainment industry. Her Broadway and tour credits include AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, PASSION, CITY OF ANGELS, LES MISERABLES, THE MUSIC OF Andrew Lloyd Webber, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. Off-Broadway, she was seen in CURVY WIDOW, SOUTHERN COMFORT, THE GREEN HEART, and HELLO AGAIN. She has starred at many of the nation's finest regional theaters, including The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, The Alliance, and GeVa. Film/TV: YOUNG ADULT, BOY MEETS GIRL, THE GATHERING; THE GOOD FIGHT, ELEMENTARY, HIGH MAINTENANCE, THE BLACKLIST, BOARDWALK EMPIRE, and MADAM SECRETARY. Her acclaimed debut CD, FIRST HARVEST, released by LMLMusic is available on iTunes. She is married to actor Ken Land; plays oboe, piano, guitar, and loves cats. www.ElizabethWardLand.com

"Elizabeth Ward Land possesses a miraculous voice and a musical sensitivity that makes every song she touches shine. Whether on stage or in the recording studio, she's every composer's dream. " Alan Menken, Academy Award Winning Composer

Photo by Bobby Patrick

