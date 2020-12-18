BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST SHOW MUSICIAN

There comes a moment in every live music show when the performer at the microphone introduces the musicians on the stage with them. The audience screams and cheers and applauds, but they don't always hear the names. That is because they are screaming and cheering and applauding, all of which they do from their enthusiastic hearts. Those musicians? They're magicians. Every single person with a dream to sing wants to sound as amazing as the singers they admire and listen to, and the best way to do that is to surround themselves with crackerjack musical artists who will make their club and concert appearance sound like a symphony concert at Carnegie Hall.

The audiences who fill the cabarets and clubs have singled out these beautiful and brilliant musicians for the exemplary artistry they have provided for the singers of the industry.

The Category Is BEST SHOW MUSICIAN (Non Musical Director)

Steve Doyle - bass - Visit the Steve Doyle Website HERE

Daniel Glass - Percussion - Visit the Daniel Glass Website HERE

Sean Harkness - Guitar - Visit the Sean Harkness Website HERE

Don Kelly - Percussion - Visit the Don Kelly Website HERE

Matt Scharfglass - Bass - Visit the Matt Scharfglass Website HERE

Pete Smith - Guitar - Visit the Pete Smith Facebook page HERE

Which music maker has your vote for the Broadway World Award? Cast that vote HERE.

Photos of Don Kelly courtesy of Helane Blumfield.