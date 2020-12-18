BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

The relationship between a singer and their musical director is one of the most important and intimate one can find in show business. That singer has to be able to stand at their microphone and dive into their show, into each song, into each monologue every night, knowing they are safe. They need to have absolute confidence that the person driving the train into the station will protect them, have their back, guide their fellow musicians in the same direction, and keep the pressure off of them, the singer whose name is on the marquee. Ask any singer to discuss their relationship with their musical director and be prepared to listen to a lengthy oration about friendship, artistry and trust. When a singing actor finds a musical director with whom they jive, they hang on for dear life, because that is a gift that doesn't come along every day - a treasure to be revered and respected. A good musical director is a great thing.

All the singers reading this are nodding your heads right now, aren't you?

Yeah, that's right.

The Category Is BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Alex Rybeck - Paula Dione Ingram, Dark Legacy: Bright Lights of Black Broadway:

Anessa Marie - Thirsty Thursday with Nora Lyn Kennedy:

Benjamin Rauhala - The Broadway Princess Party; Jeremy Jordan, Carry On:

Billy Stritch - Jim Caruso's Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Luba Mason:

Blake Allen - Witch Perfect, Over Here!, An Evening With... Series:

Bobby Peaco - Meri Ziev, In Other Words:

Brad Simmons - The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Brian Nash - Amy Jo Jackson, The Brass Menagerie:

Dominic Frigo - Nora Lyn Kennedy, This Is The Remix:

Eli Zoller - 54 Celebrates Aretha Franklin:

Elliot Roth - Mama's Boys:

Gail Lou - Daryl Stewart, The Beauty That Remains:

Jaime Lozano - Latinxo, Songs By An Immigrant, A Never-Ending Line:

Joe Goodrich - Sondheim Unplugged:

Joe Kinosian - The Gorgeous Nothings In Concert At Joe's Pub:

Joshua Zecher Ross - 54 Celebrates Ballroom; Golden Rainbow:

Joshua Stephen Kartes - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged:

Luke Williams - 54 Sings Alanis Morissette:

Mark Weiser - Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos:

Mark Janas - Salon; Kathleen Turner, Finding My Voice:

Mike Stapleton - Ari Axelrod, A Celebration of Jewish Broadway:

Nate Buccieri - Tommy J. Dose, By the Book:

Rick Jensen - Lisa Yaeger, Jersey Girl:

Steven Ray Watkins - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1:

Tedd Firth - Linda Purl, Melissa Errico:

Tommy Faragher - John Lloyd Young , Jukebox Hero:

Tracy Stark - Meg Flather, Back When We Were Beautiful:

William TN Hall - Michael Kirk Lane: Just Because:

