BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST JAZZ VOCALIST

The jazz industry is a cherished part of the nightlife culture of New York City, and a big part of the cabaret/club scene. An art form and an industry on its own, the jazz scene is one that Broadway World proudly views as part of the small venue performance industry. The artists who populate the jazz clubs are finding homes on the stages at The Laurie Beechman, Don't Tell Mama, Joe's Pub, and Feinstein's/54 Below, making the happy family bigger than ever. It's a good thing, too, because these are some extraordinary artists and amazing people.

The Category Is BEST JAZZ VOCALIST

Cyrille Aimee - A Sondheim Adventure - Birdland: A regular on the Birdland stage, Cyrille Aimee returned to the club last season with a companion show for her Sondheim CD, astonishing audiences with her new take on famed Sondheim songs. Her usual style and flair won over some new fans... including Mr. Sondheim, a member of the audience on more than one occasion. No online footage of Cyrille's Birdland show exists, but here is a music video made for the cd release:

Billy Stritch - Let's Start The New Year Right - Birdland: The Maestro who can often be found behind the piano supporting the likes of Marilyn Maye and Linda Lavin also does his own thing from time to time, and in January Billy Stritch spent a week in the Birdland Theater warming up the crowds, chilly from the winter weather. A magician behind the keys and the mic, Billy kept audiences happy long after New Year's Eve was over. Broadway World could find no online representation of the show Let's Start The New Year Right, but here is a look at what Billy has done on the Birdland mainstage:

Florencia Cuenca - The New Standards - Metropolitan Room: A musical theater actress from Mexico, Florencia Cuenca has spent the last few years on a steady climb in the business through her solo shows, appearances in group shows, and cd releases. Cuenca has proven she can sing any genre, but she has a particular affinity for jazz. The singing actress strayed away from jazz, though, during quarantine with her mariachi version of BURN from Hamilton. This woman is one to watch. Here's why:

Gabrielle Stravelli - Picking Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson - Birdland: One of the industry's most respected artists, Gabrielle Stravelli is like a jazz machine, constantly creating and forever flourishing as she finds new ways to express music we all know and love. Her Willie Nelson sessions, live and on cd, were all the rage and this video will show why:

Nicole Zuraitis - Birdland Big Band, Generations of Her - Birdland, Beach Cafe: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and bandleader Nicole Zuraitis is an artist Birdland audiences have come to love - which is probably why the jazz club is her home away from home. The audiences keep coming back, so she can be found there throughout much of the year. Here she is in action on that very stage:

Samantha Sidley - Interior Person CD Release Concerts - The Green Room 42: This artist with a unique voice and a unique point of view has been one on the rise for a few years, garnering fans online and in her live concerts. An original, the out activist performs alongside her wife and sings the music that represents her authenticity - music like the song in the music video below:

Benny Bennack III - A Lot of Livin' To Do. Seasons Swingin' Greetings: The dashing, debonair, and slightly dangerous Benny Benack III wins audiences over with his unwavering ability to bring out the best in the music, either with his voice or his trumpet. Whether working alongside the celebrated Postmodern Jukebox or working on his own, Benack has built up a name for himself through consummate musical artistry, and that's why the fans flock to his shows. Representative footage of Benny's solo shows seems absent from YouTube but here he is in a guest appearance at The Lineup:

Which jazz vocalist has your vote for the Broadway World Award? Vote HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles