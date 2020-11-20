BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST ENSEMBLE SOLOIST

It's all about teamwork. Being one of the team is a beautiful things, and the way to bring success to the team is to always bring your A-Game. Well, when you're a singing actor in an ensemble of musical storytellers and you bring your best to the table, everyone wins, from the creators, the producers, the directors, to the musicians and the other actors who share the stage with you. When your goal is to make sure the quality of the production is at the top, then the work you present can't help but be the same.

These performers gave their all to their shows and the audience remembers them, long after the show is over.

The Category Is BEST ENSEMBLE VOCALIST

The Boy Band Project has been bringing the wow factor to their shows for a while, garnering fans who flock to their Boy Band Brunch shows at The Green Room 42. Like any good boy band, the gentlemen who rotate in and out of the shows are all gifted at harmony, they've got the moves, and they have each others' backs. But everyone in the audience of any boy band concert is going to have a favorite. Here are some videos of the group in action, and photos of each of the men nominated for Best Ensemble Soloist.

Jesse Corbin:

Chris Messina:

Travis Nesbitt:

Jamison Scott:

Zac Fadler is a musical theater performer who appears in the SERVING YOU SONDHEIM Series at The Green Room 42, a series in which the club's servers step up to the stage to Sing Out Louise! And with his sweet toned voice and commitment to honesty in storytelling, the young singing actor always captures the attention and affection of the audiences.

Alyssa Muniz is a musical theater actress with an interest in cabaret and nightclub singing. In her ambition to fully embody the art form on which she has set her sights, Alyssa studies with BRIDGING THE GAP, an educational program that presents a showcase at the end of every run of courses. At every showcase, Alyssa shows the audience that she has, definitely, made the right career choice.

Kayla Starr Bryan is a musical theater actress and one of those people they call a triple threat, as she demonstrated when she had the audacity to put a famous number from the play A Chorus Line up on the confined stage of Feinstein's/54 Below during one of their staff shows, appropriately titled 54 DOES 54.

Laurie Wells is a musical theater actress with some serious credits and some serious skills. When La Tanya Hall took a temporary leave of absence from the musical revue NEW YORK: BIG CITY SONGBOOK, Laurie stepped into the show for a few weeks, and fans of the long running show found themselves coming back to see Laurie's particular spark of magic.

The Gorgeous Nothings In Concert at Joe's Pub was a special event at Joe's Pub and a highlight of the cabaret season. The Life Jacket Theatre Company created a revue showcasing stories and music from a time in America when gay men had to stay hidden and find subtle (or not so subtle) ways to make art, make community, and make merry. Impeccably curated, staged, and performed, the show featured an ensemble cast of bright lights. Below, see Devin Ilaw, James Jackson Jr., Seth Sikes, and Kevin Smith Kirkwood in performance with THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS.

Devin Ilaw sings When My Ship Comes In on Vimeo HERE

James Jackson Jr. sings My Daddy Rocks Me on Vimeo HERE

Kevin Smith Kirkwood sings Tain't Nobody's Business If I Do on Vimeo HERE

Seth Sikes sings the Coward & Hart Medley on Vimeo HERE

Hugo Bonemer is a Brazilian musical theater actor who lives life as an out gay public figure. When he starred in the Brazilian production of YANK!, he broke ground in Brazilian society and theater. Naturally, the creators of YANK! invited Hugo to come to New York to appear in the 10th Anniversary Celebration, and Hugo went home with a lot of new fans. Below is the show video cued up to Hugo's final number in this special event - Hugo is the one with the beard and the Brazilian accent.

Blake Allen's An Evening With... Series is one of the most popular and beloved shows in New York City. Every two months Mr. Allen presents a concert honoring a famous singer, complete with lush arrangements, a full orchestra, an ensemble of remarkably gifted singers, and guest artists. Audiences have come to know these company members and love them, looking forward to returning to see what they do with the next famous celebrity to whom they pay tribute. Every single member of the Blake Allen ensemble is a nominee in this category, and with good cause.

Emily Croft:

Jordan Tyson:

James Chrichton:

Christine de Frece:

Emily Trumble:

Kristina Nicole Miller:

Spencer Glass:

Jack Scott:

Josh Daniel:

Kerry Conte:

Christine DiGiallonardo:

These are the nominees for Best Ensemble Soloist - which one is your favorite? Cast your vote HERE.

