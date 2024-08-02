BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Comes to Birdland Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryce Edwards, skilled multi-instrumentalist and nouveau-vaudevillian vocalist Bryce Edwards will return to BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB, with his critically acclaimed show, “The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour.”

The “old-at-heart” troubadour channels his passion into reviving some of that long lost intangible quality of the Jazz Age, and igniting interest in an all too often overlooked era of music that, despite being a century old, still bubbles with humor, beauty, and often a defiant youthful energy. Edwards brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by artists such as Cliff Edwards, Rudy Vallée, Eddie Cantor, and more. Vocally, Edwards takes cues from the very first crooners from the dawn of electric recording as well as the bombastic voices of the acoustic phonograph era. He accompanies himself on a myriad of instruments, including banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin, many of them period-appropriate antiques. In between musical numbers, he enthusiastically delivers snappy dialogue and witty banter, providing a timeless night of entertainment and fun. Joined by extraordinary jazzmen Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (clarinet, alto saxophone), Conal Fowkes (piano), and Jay Rattman (bass saxophone), Edwards brings his delightfully idiosyncratic and eccentric performance style back to The Birdland Jazz Club’s main stage.

Edwards’ performance of “The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour” has received wide acclaim and has had a streak of sold out performances, including both Birdland’s main stage and theater space, plus selling out Don’t Tell Mama on multiple occasions. A favorite of the concert and cabaret community, his events have been studded with luminaries such as Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Faith Prince, Susie Mosher, and more. Edwards will make his Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall debut on opening night of the 35th annual Mabel Mercer Foundation Cabaret Convention this October.

Comments