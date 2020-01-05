BACK WHERE IT BEGAN: An Evening with Jeff Thomson and Friends Comes to The Duplex

A host of Broadway and recording artists will join composer Jeff Thomson in concert on Sunday, January 19th at 7:00pm PM at The Duplex (61 Christopher Street).

BACK WHERE IT BEGAN: An Evening with Jeff Thomson and Friends will feature musical performances by Alexa Green (Recording Artist, Wicked), Darren Ritchie (Wonderland, Dracula the Musical), Kate Loprest (First Date), Ari McKay Wilford (Once), Lexie Lowell (Spring Awakening), Jillian Gottlieb (Elf), Morgan Reilly (Pop Recording Artist & Songwriter), Matthew Darren (American Idol), Lortel-nominee John Edwards (Smokey Joe's Café), Michal Salonia (Entertainment personality), Zach Herman, Taylor Pearlstein (Cruel Intentions). The performance line-up is subject to change and additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are currently on sale @ www.purplepass.com/thomson0119 or can be found at www.theduplex.com.

The evening will be music directed by Brian P. Kennedy (Something Rotten, A Bronx Tale).

For more information, visit www.JeffThomsonMusic.com.

Jeff Thomson (music) is a recipient of the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award as well as the Dramatist Guild Musical Theatre Writing Fellowship. His cabaret hit "Summerfling" was recorded on Alexa Green's debut album SO GOOD (produced by Broadway Records). Jeff's original musical TRAILS has been performed throughout the globe, winning him the NYMF award for Best Musical Score as well as the prestigious Stage Entertainment Development Award. Other projects include an EDM/club musical adaptation of the cult film JAWBREAKER, an arena rock musical adaptation of the 1990 film PUMP UP THE VOLUME (Pittsburgh Playhouse World Premiere 2020) and the postmodern musical comedy: THE OLIVER EXPERIMENT. He was commissioned by Broadway Across America to compose the score to the Off-Broadway musical MAD LIBS LIVE and was selected by Simon & Schuster to pen the score to a new Broadway bound musical based on the iconic and beloved sleuth, Nancy Drew. Most recently, Jeff was hired by the Hasbro Corporation to compose the score to MY LITTLE PONY LIVE.





