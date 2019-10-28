Avery Sommers To Make Her New York Solo Debut At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is proud to host powerhouse Broadway veteran and South Florida favorite Avery Sommers on November 2nd for a Brunch show.Sommers will showcase her formidable vocal talent in a one time only performance on Saturday, November 2nd at 2PM. There is also a $20 food/beverage minimum per person. Tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10421170. The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Address: 407 West 42nd Street.

*Dana P. Rowe is an American musical theater composer whose works have been performed internationally with productions in London's West End (Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Prince of Wales, The Donmar Warehouse), Russia, Czech Republic, Japan (including Tokyo's Imperial Garden Theatre), Germany, Australia, New York City, São Paulo, Brazil and Slovenia.Much of his work has been written with lyricist John Dempsey.

With Dempsey, he wrote the music for Zombie Prom (1995),The Fix (directed by Sam Mendes, 1997),and the stage adaptation of John Updike's The Witches of Eastwick (2000). Rowe and Dempsey were nominated for the Olivier Award for The Fix and The Witches of Eastwick, both of which were produced in London by Cameron Mackintosh.

Avery Sommers is one of the most talented and versatile singing actresses I know. Avery can sing anything - from the blues and gospel to Broadway and the standards - her voice takes you to church and brings you home.-Internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Anthony Nunziata

ORDER TICKETS HERE







Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You