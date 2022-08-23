Avery Norris Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 4 at 54 Below

Avery Norris will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Avery Norris is a film and theatre actress based in New York. Her past theatrical credits include Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Wolves, She Kills Monsters and Happily: The Musical. Her past film credits include Clowning, White Elephant, and the upcoming female-power comedy, Rosé All Day. This is her third time performing at 54 Below under the direction/production of Megan Minutillo but her past work with Meg totals over 6, including her first ever acting experience. The ability to go after one's dream with unconditional love and support is not always possible for everyone. She is forever grateful for her family, friends, and manager who support and cheer her on, no matter what crazy endeavor she's off to next!

Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers will feature the work of Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers, with performances by Kathryn Allison (Aladdin, Company), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof, Dynasty) and Carolina Rial (The Voice) - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.