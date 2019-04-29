Austin Pendleton And Barbara Bleier Return To Pangea With HOW ABOUT LOVE?

Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier return to Pangea on May 7, 14 and 21, at 7 PM, with How About Love?, a brand new show about everything you always wanted to know about falling in (and out of) love, but were afraid to ask! Bleier and Pendleton, along with Barbara Maier Gustern and Paul Greenwood, will sing love songs (solos, duets, trios and quartets) by such composers as Richard Rodgers, Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kurt Weil, Jonathan Larson, Stephen Sondheim, Peter Larson, George and Ira Gershwin, Francesca Blumenthal and Tom Toce, among others. Paul Greenwood is the Musical Director, and Barbara Maier Gustern directs.

Together, Pendleton and Bleier have made many appearances at Pangea, in shows that position them as old friends with a "past." In How About Love? they report they are "singing as us, as real friends singing music we love and admire."

Pendleton is an actor, director, playwright and teacher of acting, who was recently seen onstage as the King in King Lear at The Secret Theatre. He has most recently directed Luft Gangster for Nylon Fusion Theatre Company & Cloverleaf Collective, A Day at the Beach for the Mint Theatre Company, and A Taste of Honey for the Pearl Theatre. He recently appeared on Broadway in MTC's production of Choir Boy, and the Wild Theater's production of Aaron Posner's LOVE SUCKS! He teaches acting in New York at HB Studio, where he studied with Uta Hagen and Herbert Berghof. He also studied acting with Robert Lewis.

Bleier is a singer, actor and playwright who has appeared on stage, in film and on TV, as well as in solo shows and revues in national and international cabaret. She played the mother of a psychopathic killer in the cult classic, Swoon, and appeared in the film This is Where I Leave You, with Jane Fonda and Tina Fey, and in They Came Together, with Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. Her solo show, Who's Your Mama? was selected for production in the NYC Women at WorkFestival. Her two-person revues with Austin Pendleton include Late Nights in Smoky Bars (New York, Chicago and Philadelphia), 'Tis the Season to Be Morbid and Beautiful Mistake; the songs of John Bucchino and Amanda McBroom. She has studied acting with Austin Pendleton, singing with Barbara Maier and musical performance with the late Julie Wilson at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.

Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 at the door. For online ticketing and more information, click here or call 212.995.0900.





