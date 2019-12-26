Austin Pendleton And Barbara Bleier Return To Pangea With BITS & PIECES

Performing duo Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier, return to NYC's Pangea nightclub in the East village with a brand new show, Bits and Pieces, playing on Tuesdays, January 7th, 14th and 21st, all at 7:00 PM. Musical Director is Paul Greenwood. The show is directed by Barbara Maier Gustern with special guest Richard Maltby, Jr.

Like life, itself, this show is made up of bits and pieces of song and stories that sometimes seem to fit together, and sometimes seem random. There will be songs the pair have never done before, and songs that have been done and loved. Pendleton and Bleier promise leaps into the unknown, roars down memory lane! and, of course, there will be the odd story. After all, they say, it, it's these random moments that create the arc of our lives.

Tickets are $20.00 in advance. $25.00 at the door. Available at https://www.pangeanyc.com or by calling 212 - 995 - 0900.

Pangea is located 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003





