Nick Ziobro to Present WITHOUT A SONG at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Nick Ziobro, a dynamic voice in the world of classic American standards, with his all-new show “Without A Song” on Friday, June 21 at 9:30 PM. Packed with selections from the ever-expanding great American songbook, the night features music from Cole Porter to Carole King, as well as some artists you never thought you'd see coming. Travel across time with heartfelt vocals and stories through the best songs from the last century with Nick and an all-star band of New York musicians led by the incomparable Tedd Firth. Come and see why The Daily Beast asked, “Is Nick Ziobro the Next Frank Sinatra?” Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Nick Ziobro was named the national winner of the 2012 Michael Feinstein Great American Songbook Vocal Competition, and spent a year serving as the Great American Songbook Youth Ambassador and touring with his mentor, world-renowned performer Michael Feinstein. He made his New York debut at Feinstein's at Loews Regency in 2012 opening for Michael Feinstein and Marilyn Maye. Nick performed at the induction galas for the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame in 2012 and 2013 alongside Liza Minnelli, Barry Manilow, Rita Moreno, Andrea McArdle, Clay Aiken, and Jose Feliciano. He was invited to perform the National Anthem for the Indianapolis Colts in September 2012. He has performed at other venues all over the United States, including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Birdland, the Kennedy Center, the Kravis Center, the Palladium, the Wynn Las Vegas, The LA County Arboretum, and the Napa Valley Opera House. His film credits include Big Time Adolescence (Hulu), and his television credits include “America's Got Talent” (NBC) and “The Gilded Age” (HBO). Ziobro's debut album A Lot of Livin' to Do – produced by Michael Feinstein and featuring jazz greats Bucky Pizzarelli, Tedd Firth, Jay Leonhart and more – was released in 2014. www.nickziobro.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theater bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

