As Ticket Sales Soar, Fans Turn to Live Stream of DAVID SABELLA: 25CHICAGO25 at Feinstein's/54 Below

The pandemic was the worst, and no mistake, but if there is anything good that came out of the global health crisis, it is the discovery that fans all over the world can check in to see show via live streaming events, right on their computer. A cabaret devotee could live right on the same block as a nightclub and still opt into a live stream event, if they still have concerns over ongoing health issues and variants, or even if they just don't want to get dressed to the theater. These live stream events can also be a consolation when a show sells out and a person didn't move on the buying of tickets fast enough: such is the case with the upcoming show DAVID SABELLA SINGS KANDER & EBB: 25CHICAGO15, which will honor the twenty-fifth year that the famed revival has played Broadway. Sabella, an original cast member of the production, will share stories and memories, sing music from the show, and songs from other Kander and Ebb musicals. Joining Sabella for his November seventeenth performance will be actress Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal, who have Kander and Ebbg associations of their own.

As ticket sales have been on a steady climb and the show grows nearer and nearer to being completely sold out, fans of CHICAGO, Sabella, Swindal and Robbins have turned to the Feinstein's/54 Below website HERE to acquire some of the limited tickets to the simulcast that will occur on the 17th, a fact that gives Sabella (concerned that interested parties might miss the club act) comfort.

With this upcoming well-sold performance and his much-praised show PANDEMIC RELIEF! from earlier this year, not to mention an upcoming album release, David Sabella is firmly back in the game, something that (coming out of the pandemic) he expressed great wishes at doing.

For all information and ticket links regarding 23CHICAGO25, please refer to the provided press release below.

JANA ROBBINS & HALEY SWINDAL JOIN

DAVID SABELLA in "25CHICAGO25"

LIVE & STREAMED at/from FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Nov. 17, 2021 - 7:00 PM

"Most singers do with their voice what they can. David Sabella does what he wants." - Edward Rothstein, New York Times

"To attend one of his shows is to experience a master class in the art of cabaret." - Marilyn Lester, Nightlife Exchange

"Such magic doesn't come along often, and it must be celebrated. Bravo to all." - Bart Greenburg, Cabaret Scenes Magazine



David Sabella, original co-star in CHICAGO, the Musical, celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Broadway's longest running American musical with the music of Kander & Ebb and a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history with it.

The event will also be LIVESTREAMED on BroadwayWorld.com

MORE ABOUT DAVID SABELLA

David Sabella, originated the co-starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey. Off-Broadway, Sabella starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as Phillie in The Phillie Trilogy, by Doug DeVita, for which he won an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award. As a voiceover artist Sabella has starred in several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX and Teacher's Pet for Disney. And, as a classical singer, he starred in the title role of Giulio Cesare (Virginia Opera, available on Koch International Label), L'incoronazione di Poppea (Utah opera), and Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center). He has appeared numerous times at both Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as a principal soloist in such works as the Bach B-Minor Mass, Handel's Messiah, and Peter Schickele's comical Three Bargain-Counter Tenors. In his early career he won several prestigious voice competitions including The New York Oratorio Society Competition at Carnegie Hall, and The Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti declared him to be "excellent... not good, Excellent!"

After the phenomenal success of CHICAGO, David's personal caricature was unveiled (June 1998) and hangs in the world-famous theater restaurant, Sardi's.



Sabella is also the author (with Sue Matsuki) of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret," (2020, Rowman & Littlefield). He is also the owner and Editor-in-Chief of www.CabaretHotspot.com, and one of NYC's most sought after voice & performance coaches, www.sabellavoice.com.

Sabella will also be joined by veteran Broadway actresses Jana Robbins (Broadway: Good News; I Love My Wife; Crimes Of The Heart; Gypsy) and Haley Swindal (Broadway: CHICAGO, Jekyll and Hyde)



MORE ABOUT JANA ROBBINS AND HALEY SWINDAL



Jana Robbins is a Tony nominated as well as an Olivier and Drama Desk Award winning Broadway producer and actor. She's appeared in leading roles on Broadway in Good News; I Love My Wife; Crimes Of The Heart; Gypsy; where she stood by for Tyne Daly as Mama Rose while playing the "bump it with a trumpet" role of Mazeppa; and The Tale Of The Allergist's Wife, covering both Linda Lavin and Michele Lee on Broadway and starring opposite Valerie Harper in the National Tour. Before the pandemic, she starred Off-Broadway in This One's For The Girls - which led to her Award winning duo cabaret show at 54 Below WE JUST MOVE ON! - The Songs of Kander and Ebb with Haley Swindal in 2019. It's great to be back on stage with Haley and to be joining David in his salute to Kander and Ebb.



Haley Swindal most recently appeared on Broadway as Mama Morton in "Chicago" and on screen as Tsarina Romanov opposite Brandon Routh in the live action remake of "Anastasia." Haley has also appeared on Broadway with "Jekyll and Hyde," on tour with "White Christmas", "I Love a Piano, and "Jesus Christ Superstar," and at Lincoln Center with "The Secret Garden." She won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck", and her Off-Broadway credits include: "Sweeney Todd," "Sistas", and "This One's for the Girls." In addition, Haley recently had the honor of performing "Say Yes" for Liza's 75th Birthday Celebration in a segment alongside the iconic Joel Grey. Haley's cabaret show with Broadway's Jana Robbins , "We Just Move On:The Songs of Kander and Ebb," sold out Feinstein's 54 Below with multiple engagements and played across the country to rave reviews. Haley is thrilled to re-unite with Jana this evening and with "Chicago" Legend David Sabella!

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW



Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.



In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."



Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins