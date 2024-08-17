Artemisia LeFay Returns To Don't Tell Mama In WASTED GIRL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You. Me. A haunted cabaret stage. A violin. A perversion of classical music. A coffin built for two...

After bringing such uniquely sinister and sultry shows as Ghosts of Weimar Past and Phantoms of the Cabaret to NYC's iconic cabaret stomping ground Don't Tell Mama, Chanteuse/Composer Artemisia LeFay is back at this theatre (and back to her spectral shenanigans) with a brand new show of all original songs. Named after her in-the-works debut album WASTED GIRL, Artemisia LeFay, alongside pianist Renée Guerrero, violinist Khullilp Jeung & singer Hannah Mount, will lead the audience through a meandering melange of melodies borne of the imagination of fräulein LeFay, learning of the strange and true stories that inspired them. Artemisia believes in the resurrection of the vintage sound, and hopes the attending of the show, that you shall too.

The performance will be held on Sunday, September 22nd at 7PM at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room.

RESERVATIONS LINK: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8495-artemisia-lefay-wasted-girl-9-22-24

Comments