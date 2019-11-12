Ari Axelrod's A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY is Coming to Birdland Jazz Club

Back to Birdland by popular demand following two sold-out performances, "A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or the places of your dreams.

Ari Axelrod's solo cabaret, "Taking the Wheel," directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince and music directed by Alex Rybeck, has been performed in multiple cities including two sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42 in New York City.

His theater credits include Off-Broadway: Milk and Honey (Cantor/Sheep Boy) at The York Theatre Company. Regional: Spotlight Repertory Theatre: Fun Home (Roy). Weathervane Theatre: Last Five Years (Jamie), West Side Story (Riff), Hairspray (Corny Collins). Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: One Man Two Guvnors (Ensemble). He is also the founder and director of "Bridging the Gap", a five-week master class series focused on bridging the gap between musical theatre and the intimate art of cabaret.

Some Quotes About Ari's Work:

"In making his case for the contributions of great Jewish Composers to musical theater, Axelrod may have also inadvertently made a compelling case for his own contribution to Cabaret." - David Sabella (Chicago, The Visit)

"To say that Ari Axelrod is the total package as a cabaret artist would be an understatement." - Bart Greenberg (Cabaret Scenes)

"As someone who's seen a myriad of Cabaret performances, I have rarely been as transported as I was by Ari Axelrod. Every song was a play I had never seen before, and he connected with his audience in a completely honest and loving manner. An old soul in a beautiful young man." - Alix Korey (Fiddler on the Roof, All Shook Up, Wild Party)

315 West 44th Street - New York, NY 10036

Doors: 5:30 pm / Show: 7:00 pm

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

www.BirdlandJazz.com, 212-581-3080





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You