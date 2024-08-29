Antonio Cipriano Joins DUETS: The Concert Series 10th Anniversary Edition At 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Antonio Cipriano joins the tenth anniversary of DUETS: The Concert Series, at 54 Below on October 24th at 54 Below.

Antonio Cipriano can be seen in the second season of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on MAX. He recently appeared in Amazon's “Harlan Coben's Shelter” and the Disney+ series “National Treasure.” Previously, Antonio appeared on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre In “Jagged Little Pill” as ‘Phoenix'. He won the 2017 Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best High School Theater Actor and was a finalist in the 2017 NHSMTA- Jimmy Awards. He's performed in multiple concerts at Feinstein's 54 Below, including a solo show in 2018. His TV credits include “God Friended Me” on CBS, “City on a Hill” on SHOWTIME, and “Sex Lives of College Girls” on HBO Max.

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Previously announced performers of the 10th Anniversary Edition include: Bryanna Cuthill, Katelyn Harold, Mary Nikols, and Emma Valentine.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and inspiration.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 10 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

