Anne Fraser Thomas Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 7

Anne Fraser Thomas will join Women of The Wings Volume 7 at The Green Room 42 on February 1st.

Anne Fraser Thomas was last seen as Molly Brown in the hit off-Broadway show Titanique. She is a music lover with a passion for bringing new musical works to life. Favorite roles include Fantine in Les Misérables, Aldonza in Man of La Mancha, and Clotho in Hercules. But my favorite role to date is being mommy to 6 year old daughter Violet.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo , "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.



Previous cast and creative announcements include Elspeth Collard, Jordan Eagle, Hannah Elless, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Nina Osso, Sam Rosenblatt, Kenady Sean, Julia Segal, Sequoia Sellinger, Kat Siciliano, and Stephanie Turci.



Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Follow @womenofthewings on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

