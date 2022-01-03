Andrea Bell Wolff Reprises ADVENTURES IN VEGAS This Month at Don't Tell Mama

Back by popular demand! Join Broadway veteran, Andrea Bell Wolff, as she returns to Don't Tell Mama with Adventures in Vegas on Jan. 28th at 7PM and and Jan. 29th at 6:30PM.

The show recalls a year (1970) of feathers, sequins and G-strings as Andrea, the teeniest showgirl in Sin City, starred in Breck Wall's legendary show Bottoms Up! at Caesars's Palace.

Adventures in Vegas has comedy galore, scandal, heartbreak, plenty of silliness, and Andrea's signature: an outstanding and fun repertoire mixing classic American songbook with pop and obscure gems. Music Director: Jude Obermüller. Directed by Jimmy Larkin. Special appearance by Elliot Litherland.

Tickets for this show are $10 plus a two drink minimum (MAC members pay no cover) and can be reserved here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6517-andrea-bell-wolff-adventures-in-vegas-1-28-22/

Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM at 343 West 46th Street. Full bar and light food menu. You must show proof of Vaccination and ID to enter.

Andrea Bell Wolff (Andrea Bell) starred as both Ermengarde and Minnie Fay in five productions of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway and the First National Tour with Carol Channing. She stole the show as Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner at Goodspeed Musicals, and in Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She is a veteran of television variety entertainment and was a regular on The Ed Sullivan Show and the Donny and Marie Show. In the past five years she has mounted three unique cabaret shows in NYC Clubs including The Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama and Iridium, and a sold-out Stevie Nicks tribute show at Cutting Room.