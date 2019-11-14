An Evening With Richard Skipper: THE MAGIC OF BELIEVING To Kick Off The 2019 Winter Rhythms Series

This Year Marks 40 Years since Richard (Ricky) Skipper left Conway, South Carolina to come to New York City for a career in Show Business and he's celebrating!

Direct from sold out shows at NYC's St. Luke's Theatre and The Theatre of The Republic in South Carolina, Urban Stages Theater, 259 West 30th Street (bet 7th and 8th Avenues)

Directed by Jay Rogers (When Pigs Fly), joined by Bryon Sommers on piano

In his beautifully constructed and engaging one-man show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway, Skipper, with candor and humor (his timing is a master class in itself) regaled with tales of his youth and the road to New York City from Conway, South Carolina.-Marilyn Lester, Nightlife Exchange

The musical autobiography that Mr. Skipper presented was a true celebration of a gifted entertainer and a resilient human being - and it was an absolute delight. The standing-room-only audience was a veritable who's who of show business luminaries, all on hand to hear Skipper's tale, and it did not disappoint. Armed with only a few songs and impeccable comic timing , Richard spent most of his time on stage regaling with stories that anyone could relate to - especially anyone with a childhood dream of going on the stage, anyone who had been a small-town misfit, anyone from the south, or anyone with fond remembrances of New York of the 70s/80s. The over-forty crowd was so captivated by Skipper that only one person was seen tiptoeing out for a restroom break, an unheard-of feat in a two hour evening of theatre. Skipper's ability to paint a picture with words brought to life characters one might easily find in the writings of Willa Cather or Armistead Maupin-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

An exuberant master showman and empresario at the top of his form gave a deeply engaging and inspiring performance at the Theatre of the Republic in downtown Conway on Saturday, September 28th."An Evening with Richard Skipper..." was a triumphant celebration of an artist's achievements, a loving homage to family and friends, and a heart-felt affirmation of the creative spirit in all of us.-Herman W. "Buz" Martin, Medium

Skipper (or Ricky, as he is known to Conway-ites) was born in Conway South Carolina in 1961. In 1974, he made his debut with a walk on in Mame with The Theatre of The Republic, his hometown theatre. The Fairy Godmother of TOR, Miss Florence Epps took "Ricky" under her wings and within a few years he was playing larger roles. Ricky also made up his mind on August 5th of 1974 that he was going to go to New York five years from that day to be in show business!

AND he did! On August 5th, 1979, at the age of 18 and right out of high school, he flew one way to New York with $500.00 in his pocket...although he never had flown before, really didn't know anyone in NY, and had never really been outside of Conway! That was 40 years ago!

Richard will be kicking off the 2019 Winter Rhythms series for one night only to share the hilarious and sometimes poignant adventures of those first years of struggle and how he came to be known throughout New York's theatrical community as theatre row's "Mr. Entertainment" with a background in acting, singing, celebrity interviews, and producing. He has also become friends with some of the biggest names of stage, music, Broadway, and beyond. Please join us for an intimate evening in which he will share this rich history and take questions from the audience.







