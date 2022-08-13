Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Songbook Association To Honor Eric Michael Gillett With First Darrell Henline Award

Star-studded performance will play Chelsea Table + Stage October 2nd.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Kelli Barret, Adriane Lenox, Jarrod Spector

The American Songbook Association's

First Annual Darrell Henline Award

To Honor

Eric Michael Gillett

Broadway Actor, Award Winning Performer, Director and Producer of Cabaret

Also featuring

Aaron Lee Battle, Bonne Kramer, Ben Moss, Steve Ross, KT Sullivan, Andy Tighe, and Melanie Vaughan

American Songbook Association To Honor Eric Michael Gillett With First Darrell Henline Award

The American Songbook Association (ASA) pays tribute to Darrell Henline, the founder and publisher of Cabaret Scenes Magazine the official magazine of the ASA, until his death in 2005. The award honors that individual whose professional career in the field of cabaret has been one of consistent excellence and distinction. Eric Michael Gillett's fifty years of experience as an actor in television, film, and on Broadway contributes to his unparalleled performance as a teacher, director, and performer in cabaret shows across the country and in Europe.

At Chelsea Table and Stage

Sunday, October 2nd AT 6:30 PM

Ringside seating is $69, Premium seats are $49 and general seating is $29. There is a live stream option available for $29. For tickets, please visit www.chelseatableandstage.com.

American Songbook Association Inc. (ASA)-a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in New York State-seeks to preserve, promote and advance the legacy of American popular music, the Great American Songbook (classic and new), and the unique art form of cabaret. The ASA publishes the long-established Cabaret Scenes magazine, conducts educational programs in New York City public schools, and creates performances serving its audience of seniors, students and others. The ASA strives to inspire, transform, empower and create torchbearers for future generations so they may understand, appreciate and embrace the historical and cultural importance of America's rich musical heritage. Please visit the ASA online at AmericanSongbookAssociation.org for more information.

