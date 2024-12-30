Alyssa Click Presents GET WRECKED At The Green Room 42 This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed soprano, actor, and dancer Alyssa Click will bring her powerhouse voice and sharp wit to GreenRoom 42 on February 10, 2025, at 9:30 PM in her solo concert, Get Wrecked.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, this cheeky cabaret explores love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment through a playful mix of Broadway hits, pop favorites, and comedic storytelling.

Known for her "exquisite coloratura" (South Florida Classical Review) and captivating stage presence, Alyssa crafts a unique musical journey that balances humor and poignancy. Featuring an eclectic song list and clever commentary, Get Wrecked promises an unforgettable evening for lovers, cynics, and everyone in between.

"I wanted to create a show that not only celebrates the chaos and beauty of love but also empowers people to take control of their own stories," says Alyssa Click. "It's Valentine's Day, but with a twist-because love should always be about joy and resilience."

Get Wrecked - A Solo Cabaret by Alyssa Click

Monday, February 10, 2025, at 9:30 PM

The GreenRoom 42, 570 Tenth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036

Tickets: https://bit.ly/tgr42-getwrecked

About Alyssa Click

Alyssa Click is a New York City-based performer celebrated for her dynamic versatility in opera, musical theater, and contemporary works. From the dazzling range of Le nozze di Figaro's Susanna to the sassy Roxie Hart in Chicago, Alyssa's performances captivate audiences with her vocal prowess and magnetic energy. When she's not on stage, Alyssa inspires future artists as an educator and director, blending joy and artistry in all her endeavors.

