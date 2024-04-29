Ally Bonino, Jordan Tyson, and More Will Celebrate Their Broadway Debut This Spring at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2023-2024 Season on May 13th, 2024, at 9:30pm.

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget. Across Broadway's 41 stages, new performers are appearing as fairytale characters, students, and even rockstars! Some of them joined their show Off Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Washington D.C., or even London. Other shows are opening fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage.

54 Below will again celebrate the amazing and landmark Broadways of the current Broadway season. Join cast members from The Notebook, Suffs, Back To The Future, Cabaret, The Outsiders, Merrily We Roll Along and more as they sing from their heart and share the unforgettable story of how they learned they would be making their Broadway dreams finally come true! The special evening will truly celebrate the amazing impact these performers have made on the Broadway community through their debut and all that is coming next!

The 9:30pm concert will feature Dan Berry (The Outsiders), Ally Bonino (Suffs), Will Branner (Back To The Future), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Nicole Ferguson (Days of Wine and Roses), Christina Jones (The Wiz), Loren Lester (Cabaret), Liam Pearce (How To Dance In Ohio), Eric Peters (Harmony), and Jordan Tyson (The Notebook).

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

Another Opening, Another Debut! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, May 13th, 2024, at 9:30pm. There is a $34.50-$73 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

